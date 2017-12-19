 Jan. 3, 2018 - Wednesday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

Jan. 3, 2018 - Wednesday

By JFP Staff Tuesday, December 19, 2017 8:28 a.m. CST
0

Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.

Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

Kathryn's - Live Music 6:30 p.m.

McB's - Live Music 8 p.m.

Pelican Cove - Live Music

Shucker's - Live Music 7:30 p.m.

Table 100 - Andy Henderson 6 p.m.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

comments powered by Disqus

Sponsors

Recent Comments

see recent 25 »