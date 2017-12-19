Jan. 3, 2018 - Wednesday

Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.
Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
Kathryn's - Live Music 6:30 p.m.
McB's - Live Music 8 p.m.
Pelican Cove - Live Music
Shucker's - Live Music 7:30 p.m.
Table 100 - Andy Henderson 6 p.m.
