Dec. 30, 2017 - Saturday

Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Live Music 8 p.m.
Char - Bill Clark 6 p.m.
Drago's - Larry Brewer 6-9 p.m.
Duling Hall - Cowboy Mouth 8 p.m. $15 advance $20 door
F. Jones Corner - Big Money Mel & Small Change Wayne 10 p.m. $1; Sherman Lee Dillon & the Mississippi Sound midnight $10
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music
Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music
The Hideaway - Live Music 9 p.m.
Iron Horse Grill - Live Music 9 p.m.
Kathryn's - Live Music 7 p.m.
Martin's - Riverbend Reunion 10 p.m.
MS Coliseum - Soulabration feat. Bobby Rush, Peggy Scott-Adams, Calvin Richardson, Omar Cunningham, Adrian Bagher & Big Pokey Bear 7 p.m. $32-$50
Offbeat - Up Close & Personal w/ Sika 7 p.m. $10
Pelican Cove - Live Music
Pop’s Saloon - Pop Fiction 9 p.m.
Shucker's - 4 on the Floor 3:30 p.m.; Hunter & the Gators 8 p.m. $5; Josh Journeay 10 p.m.
Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
Underground 119 - Good Paper of the Rev. Robert Mortimer 9 p.m.
WonderLust - Drag Performance & Dance Party feat. DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-3 a.m. free before 10 p.m.
