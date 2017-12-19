Dec. 30, 2017 - Saturday

Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.

Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Live Music 8 p.m.

Char - Bill Clark 6 p.m.

Drago's - Larry Brewer 6-9 p.m.

Duling Hall - Cowboy Mouth 8 p.m. $15 advance $20 door

F. Jones Corner - Big Money Mel & Small Change Wayne 10 p.m. $1; Sherman Lee Dillon & the Mississippi Sound midnight $10

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music

Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music

The Hideaway - Live Music 9 p.m.

Iron Horse Grill - Live Music 9 p.m.

Kathryn's - Live Music 7 p.m.

Martin's - Riverbend Reunion 10 p.m.

MS Coliseum - Soulabration feat. Bobby Rush, Peggy Scott-Adams, Calvin Richardson, Omar Cunningham, Adrian Bagher & Big Pokey Bear 7 p.m. $32-$50

Offbeat - Up Close & Personal w/ Sika 7 p.m. $10

Pelican Cove - Live Music

Pop’s Saloon - Pop Fiction 9 p.m.

Shucker's - 4 on the Floor 3:30 p.m.; Hunter & the Gators 8 p.m. $5; Josh Journeay 10 p.m.

Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

Underground 119 - Good Paper of the Rev. Robert Mortimer 9 p.m.

WonderLust - Drag Performance & Dance Party feat. DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-3 a.m. free before 10 p.m.