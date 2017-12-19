Dec. 29, 2017 - Friday

Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.
Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Live Music 8 p.m.
Cerami's - Doug Bishop & James Bailey 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Char - Ronnie Brown 6 p.m.
Drago's - Brandon Greer 6-9 p.m.
F. Jones Corner - Sherman Lee Dillon & the Mississippi Sound midnight $10
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music
Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music
Hal & Mal's - Country Cousinz III feat. Scotty ATL, Kissie Lee, Blk Crwn, Flywalker, Beezie & Jay Dot Rain 8 p.m.
Iron Horse Grill - Live Music 9 p.m.
Kathryn's - Live Music 7 p.m.
M Bar - Flirt Fridays feat. DJ 901 free
Martin's - Ben Sparaco & the New Effect 10 p.m.
MS Coliseum - Young & Fly Tour feat. Moneybagg Yo, Miss Mulatto, Jaquees, Yfn Lucci, Level, King Imprint & Lil Lonnie 7:30 p.m. $24-$49
Pelican Cove - Live Music
Pop’s Saloon - Mississippi Queen 9 p.m.
Davis Planetarium - L.A.V. w/ Chris Spade, Eric Robinson & The Nasty Sho 9 p.m. $15
Shucker's - Acoustic Crossroads 5:30 p.m.; Hunter & the Gators 8 p.m. $5; Jason Turner 10 p.m.
Soulshine, Ridgeland - Steve Chester 7-10 p.m.
Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
Underground 119 - Southern Komfort Brass Band 8:30 p.m.
WonderLust - DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-2 a.m.
