Dec. 28, 2017 - Thursday

By JFP Staff Tuesday, December 19, 2017 8:12 a.m. CST
Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

Drago's - Johnny Barranco 5:30-8:30 p.m.

F. Jones Corner - Raul Valinti & the F. Jones Challenge Band 10 p.m. $5

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music

Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music

Hal & Mal's - D'lo Trio 7-9:30 p.m.

Iron Horse Grill - Sherman Lee Dillon 6 p.m.

Kathryn's - Live Music 6:30 p.m.

Pelican Cove - Live Music

Shucker's - Larry Brewer & Doug Hurd 7:30 p.m. free

Table 100 - Andrew Pates 6 p.m.

Underground 119 - Chris Gill 7-10:30 p.m.

