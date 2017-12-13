Local Ho-Ho Holidays

The Strawberry Cafe (107 Depot Drive, strawberrycafemadison.com)

For the Christmas holiday, The Strawberry Cafe's menu includes sides such as sausage-stuffed mushrooms, deviled eggs, green-bean casserole and baked apples; caramel, pecan and peanut-butter pies; cakes such as strawberry mascarpone, carrot cake and vanilla-bean cheesecake; and bread puddings such as cinnamon and pecan with a whiskey sauce, and blueberry with a caramel-rum sauce; and more. The restaurant also has a family feast that will feed 10 to 12 people. Customers must place catering orders by Wednesday, Dec. 30, and pick them up on Saturday, Dec. 23, between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m., or Sunday, Dec. 24, between 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. For more information, call 601-856-3822.

Primos Cafe (515 Lake Harbour Drive, Ridgeland, 601-898-3600; 2323 Lakeland Drive, Suite A, Flowood, 601-936-3398, primoscafe.com)

Primos' holiday catering menu has sides such as cornbread dressing, giblet gravy and sweet-potato casserole; meats such as a sliced or whole turkey; desserts such as lemon-ice-box and sweet-potato pies, pound cake, and caramel, Italian cream and German chocolate cakes; and more. The cafe also has a dinner package that includes a whole turkey or ham, cornbread dressing, giblet gravy, one large vegetable, cranberry sauce, a dozen dinner rolls and a choice of pie. The restaurant also has holiday office catering. Customers can pick up orders on Dec. 22 and 23 by 5 p.m., and Dec. 24 from 7 to 10 a.m. For more information, visit primoscafe.com.

Broad Street Baking Company (4465 Interstate 55 N., Suite 101)

This holiday season, Broad Street will have a catering menu with pastries such as muffins and biscones in different flavors; brunch items such as a potato-hash casserole or rustic deep-dish vegetarian quiche; breads and king cakes such as chocolate-cranberry bread, breakfast biscuits and apricot-ginger Christmas-wreath king cake; soups such as roasted cauliflower soup and BRAVO! tomato-basil soup; salads such as mixed greens and cous cous salad; side dishes such as honey-bourbon carrots, roasted Brussels sprouts and andouille dressing; entrees such as prime rib and fried turkey breast; and desserts such as red-velvet cake, New York cheesecake, and Hannukah and Christmas sugar cookies. Customers must place orders by Monday, Dec. 18, and must pick them up on Sunday, Dec. 24, by 7 p.m. For more information, visit broadstbakery.com or call 601-362-2900.

McDade's Markets (Multiple locations)

This holiday season, McDade's will have a deluxe ham dinner that feeds eight to 10 people. The meal includes a seven-to-nine-pound spiral ham, a gallon of homemade cornbread dressing, a 32-ounce side item such as broccoli-and-rice casserole or green-bean casserole, a sweet-potato pie, one pint of gravy and a dozen dinner rolls. McDade's also has gallon sides such as turnip greens and candied yams. For more information, visit mcdadesmarkets.com.

Hickory Pit (1491 Canton Mart Road)

For the holiday season, Hickory Pit will have desserts such as lemon, Hershey and pecan pies, coconut and carrot cakes, and more. Customers most place orders at least 24 hours in advance. For more information, call 601-956-7079.

Cookin' Up a Storm (1491 Canton Mart Road, Suite 1, 601-957-1166)

Cookin' Up a Storm's holiday menu includes sides such as stuffing with sage sausage, apples and pecans, roasted seasonal vegetables and scalloped pineapple; spinach salad with strawberries, pecans and poppy-seed dressing, and broccoli salad with craisins, pecans, bacon and sweet dressing; desserts such as banana pudding and chocolate-pecan pie; and breakfast items such as mini cinnamon rolls and breakfast casserole; and more. For more information, visit cookinupastorm.kitchen.

Sugar Magnolia Takery (5417 Highway 25, Suite F, Flowood, 601-992-8110)

This holiday season, Sugar Magnolia will have a menu that includes meats and main courses such as herb-roasted turkey, pork tenderloin and glazed spiral ham; sides such as cornbread dressing, butter beans, broccoli and mashed potatoes; soups such as crawfish bisque, and chicken and dumplings; breakfast dishes such as breakfast casserole, cinnamon rolls and figgie, banana nut or pumpkin bread; cheesecakes such as plain or turtle; cakes such as coconut and chocolate ganache; and more. For more information, visit sugarmagnoliatakery.com.

Saltine Restaurant (622 Duling Ave., Suite 201, saltinerestaurant.com)

Saltine's holiday menu will have sides such as sweet potatoes, Brussels sprouts and goat-cheese grits; meats such as meatloaf and beef brisket; and desserts such as banoffee pie and s'mores cake. For more information, 601-982-2899.

La Brioche Patisserie (2906 N. State St., 601-988-2299)

This holiday season, La Brioche will have treats such as a s'mores yule log, which is chocolate mousse and marshmallow on a bed of hazelnut praline crunch; mini macaron trays; a holiday entremet with cranberry mouse, raspberries, puffed rice, vanilla cake, orange mouse and chocolate cake, and a red marbled glaze and silver dusting; assorted cookie boxes; and raspberry roulade with fresh raspberries. For more information, visit labrioche.ms.

Nandy's Candy (1220 E. Northside Drive, Suite 380, 601-362-9553)

For the holidays, Nandy's will have treats such as divinity, fudge, English toffee, holiday-themed assorted chocolate boxes, holiday-themed chocolate-covered Oreos, caramel sauce, mint ice, chocolate Rudolphs, holiday apples, chocolate-covered Oreo suckers, candy trays, cotton candy and more. For more information, visit nandyscandy.com.

Olivia's Food Emporium (820 Highway 51, Madison, 601-898-8333)

This holiday season, Olivia's will have meats such as a 10-to-12-pound smoked or fried turkey, spiral-cut brown-sugar ham and Ya Ya seafood gumbo; sides such as green-bean casserole, sweet-potato casserole, cheesy broccoli rice, deviled eggs, turkey gravy and hot tamales; appetizers such as pimiento cheese, cranberry-walnut chicken salad and fiesta corn dip; fried dishes such as fried chips and barbecue pork skins; breakfast items such as sausage balls, hashbrown casserole and bacon-and-cheese quiche; desserts such as Sugaree's cakes in flavors such as caramel, chocolate and Italian cream, and pies such as Hershey, Snickers and sweet potato. Olivia's also has a dinner plan that serves 10 to 12. Customers must place holiday catering orders by Tuesday, Dec. 19, and pick them up by Saturday, Dec. 23, at 2 p.m. For more information, visit oliviasfoodemporium.com.

The Pig & Pint (3139 N. State St.)

For the holiday season, The Pig & Pint will have meats such as smoked brisket and whole smoked turkey; sides such as smoked macaroni and cheese, collard greens, potato salad and smokehouse baked beans; housemade sauces such as Carolina mustard sauce and Mississippi "sweet" barbecue; and desserts such as banana Foster pudding, and chocolate-and-cranberry bread pudding. For more information, call 601-326-6070 or visit pigandpint.com.

This is not a complete list. See and add more at jfp.ms/holidayroundup2017.