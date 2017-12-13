 Dec. 23, 2017 - Saturday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

Dec. 23, 2017 - Saturday

By JFP Staff Wednesday, December 13, 2017 8:46 a.m. CST
Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Live Music 8 p.m.

Amour - "The DJs That Stole Christmas" feat. Clinton Babers, DJ Unpredictable 601, DJ IE & DJ Freeze 8 p.m. $20

Char - Bill Clark 6 p.m.

Club 43, Canton - Trademark 9 p.m.

Drago's - Hunter Gibson 6-9 p.m.

F. Jones Corner - Big Money Mel & Small Change Wayne 10 p.m. $1; Dexter Allen midnight $10

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music

Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music

Hal & Mal's - Cole Furlow 7-9:30 p.m. free

The Hideaway - Miles Flatt 9 p.m. $10

Iron Horse Grill - Nellie Mack Project 9 p.m.

ISH - "Black Out 3" feat. DJ Finesse, Phingaprint & Big Shocka 9 p.m. $10

Kathryn's - Live Music 7 p.m.

Kemistry - "Ho Ho Hookah: The Ugly Sweater Edition" feat. DJ Kujho & The Nasty Sho 9 p.m.

Martin's - Robby Peoples & Friends 10 p.m.

Pelican Cove - Live Music

Pop’s Saloon - Live Music 9 p.m.

Scrooge's - "Holidays on the Rocks" 7:30 p.m. $10

Shucker's - Acoustic Crossroads 3:30 p.m.; Snazz 8 p.m. $5; Chad Perry 10 p.m.

Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

Underground 119 - Ghost Town Blues Band 9 p.m.

WonderLust - Drag Performance & Dance Party feat. DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-3 a.m. free before 10 p.m.

