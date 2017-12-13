Dec. 23, 2017 - Saturday

Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.
Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Live Music 8 p.m.
Amour - "The DJs That Stole Christmas" feat. Clinton Babers, DJ Unpredictable 601, DJ IE & DJ Freeze 8 p.m. $20
Char - Bill Clark 6 p.m.
Club 43, Canton - Trademark 9 p.m.
Drago's - Hunter Gibson 6-9 p.m.
F. Jones Corner - Big Money Mel & Small Change Wayne 10 p.m. $1; Dexter Allen midnight $10
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music
Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music
Hal & Mal's - Cole Furlow 7-9:30 p.m. free
The Hideaway - Miles Flatt 9 p.m. $10
Iron Horse Grill - Nellie Mack Project 9 p.m.
ISH - "Black Out 3" feat. DJ Finesse, Phingaprint & Big Shocka 9 p.m. $10
Kathryn's - Live Music 7 p.m.
Kemistry - "Ho Ho Hookah: The Ugly Sweater Edition" feat. DJ Kujho & The Nasty Sho 9 p.m.
Martin's - Robby Peoples & Friends 10 p.m.
Pelican Cove - Live Music
Pop’s Saloon - Live Music 9 p.m.
Scrooge's - "Holidays on the Rocks" 7:30 p.m. $10
Shucker's - Acoustic Crossroads 3:30 p.m.; Snazz 8 p.m. $5; Chad Perry 10 p.m.
Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
Underground 119 - Ghost Town Blues Band 9 p.m.
WonderLust - Drag Performance & Dance Party feat. DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-3 a.m. free before 10 p.m.
