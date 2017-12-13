Dec. 22, 2017 - Friday

Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.
Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Live Music 8 p.m.
Char - Ronnie Brown 6 p.m.
Drago's - Larry Brewer & Doug Hurd 6-9 p.m.
Duling Hall - The Vamps 8 p.m. $10 advance $15 door
F. Jones Corner - Smokestack Lightnin' midnight $10
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music
Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music
Hal & Mal's - Cary Hudson 7-9:30 p.m. free
Iron Horse Grill - Jimmy Mayes 9 p.m.
Kathryn's - Live Music 7 p.m.
M Bar - Flirt Fridays feat. DJ 901 free
Martin's - The Weeks w/ Dream Cult 10 p.m. $20
Pelican Cove - Live Music
Pop’s Saloon - Live Music 9 p.m.
Shucker's - Acoustic Crossroads 5:30 p.m.; Snazz 8 p.m. $5; Todd Smith 10 p.m.
Soulshine, Flowood - Brian Jones 7-10 p.m.
Soulshine, Ridgeland - John Causey 7-10 p.m.
Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
Underground 119 - Fred T & the Band 8:30 p.m.
WonderLust - DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-2 a.m.
