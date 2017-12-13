 Dec. 22, 2017 - Friday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

By JFP Staff Wednesday, December 13, 2017 8:45 a.m. CST
Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Live Music 8 p.m.

Char - Ronnie Brown 6 p.m.

Drago's - Larry Brewer & Doug Hurd 6-9 p.m.

Duling Hall - The Vamps 8 p.m. $10 advance $15 door

F. Jones Corner - Smokestack Lightnin' midnight $10

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music

Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music

Hal & Mal's - Cary Hudson 7-9:30 p.m. free

Iron Horse Grill - Jimmy Mayes 9 p.m.

Kathryn's - Live Music 7 p.m.

M Bar - Flirt Fridays feat. DJ 901 free

Martin's - The Weeks w/ Dream Cult 10 p.m. $20

Pelican Cove - Live Music

Pop’s Saloon - Live Music 9 p.m.

Shucker's - Acoustic Crossroads 5:30 p.m.; Snazz 8 p.m. $5; Todd Smith 10 p.m.

Soulshine, Flowood - Brian Jones 7-10 p.m.

Soulshine, Ridgeland - John Causey 7-10 p.m.

Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

Underground 119 - Fred T & the Band 8:30 p.m.

WonderLust - DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-2 a.m.

