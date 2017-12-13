 Dec. 21, 2017 - Thursday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

By JFP Staff Wednesday, December 13, 2017 8:43 a.m. CST
Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

Drago's - Johnny Barranco 5:30-8:30 p.m.

F. Jones Corner - Raul Valinti & the F. Jones Challenge Band 10 p.m. $5

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music

Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music

Hal & Mal's - Jason Turner 7-9:30 p.m. free

Iron Horse Grill - Lonn'e George 6 p.m.

Kathryn's - Live Music 6:30 p.m.

Pelican Cove - Live Music

Shucker's - Sofa Kings 7:30 p.m.

Table 100 - Andrew Pates 6 p.m.

Underground 119 - Dwayne Watkins 7-10:30 p.m.

