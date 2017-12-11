10 Local Stories of the Week

There's never a slow news week in Jackson, Miss., and last week was no exception. Here are the local stories JFP reporters brought you in case you missed them:
- In his office the day before Donald Trump was slated to arrive at the opening of the Two Museums in Jackson, Mayor Lumumba discussed why he was boycotting the visit.
- Inside Mississippi's Old Capitol, Charles Cobb Jr., a civil-rights veteran and journalist, recalled working in Mississippi with the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee.
- U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst held a press conference to spell out the details of a city, state and federal law enforcement initiative to reduce violent crime called Project EJECT: Empower Jackson Expel Crime Together.
- The atmosphere got tense in the Jackson Public Schools boardroom on Tuesday night as board members drilled question after question at contractors helping the school district with its corrective action plan.
- Though in Boston during the first people’s assembly on Nov. 28, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba emphasizes that the gatherings are independent of whomever is in office because they focus on the people’s power.
- On Thursday, U.S. Representatives Bennie G. Thompson, D-Miss., and John Lewis, D-Ga., announced that they would not attend the grand opening of the Museum of Mississippi History and the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum because of Donald Trump's visit.
- IHL Commissioner Glenn Boyce said this week that Mississippi’s three public HBCUs must compete on a level playing field with the state’s other public universities, even after the Ayers settlement funding runs out.
- The Mississippi chapter of the NAACP and a Hinds County Democratic committee on Tuesday called for Donald Trump's surprise plans to visit Jackson for the opening of the Mississippi Civil Rights museum to be cancelled.
- The Mississippi Humanities Council sponsored a three-day, four-part series to discuss the history of the kneel-in movement to desegregate Jackson churches in the 1960s.
- The Better Together Commission issued a request for proposal Monday in its search for an independent contractor to study Jackson Public Schools for about 10 months in 2018.
