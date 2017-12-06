JPS Commission Announces Community Listening Sessions

The Better Together Commission, made up of 15 stakeholders, released a schedule of listening sessions throughout the city of Jackson for next week. The sessions are a part of the commission’s purpose to gather community input about how Jackson Public Schools can improve. The group issued a request for proposal earlier this week to find a group to study the district for about 10 months in 2018. Listening sessions will be held in each ward in the evening next week. See full list below.
Ward 1 – Monday, Dec. 11 – 5:30-7:30pm
Christ United Methodist Church
6000 Old Canton Road
Jackson, MS 39211
Ward 2 – Monday, Dec. 11 – 5:30-7:30pm
Anderson United Methodist Church
6205 Hanging Moss Road
Jackson, MS 39206
Ward 3 – Tuesday, Dec. 12 – 5:30-7:30pm
Cade Chapel Missionary Baptist Church
1000 West Ridgeway Street
Jackson, MS 39213
Ward 4 – Tuesday, Dec. 12 – 5:30-7:30pm
Siwell Middle School
1983 North Siwell Road
Jackson, MS 39209
Ward 5 – Wednesday, Dec. 13 – 5:30-7:30pm
Provine High School
2400 Robinson Road
Jackson, MS 39209
Ward 6 – Wednesday, Dec. 13 – 5:30-7:30pm
Mississippi E Center at Jackson State University
1230 Raymond Road
Jackson, MS 39204
Ward 7 – Thursday, Dec. 14 – 5:30-7:30pm
City Hall
219 South President Street
Jackson, MS 39201
These sessions will be hosted by: Jackson City Council, Jackson Council of the PTA, Jackson School Board, student representatives to the School Board, Hinds County Delegation and Better Together Commission.
