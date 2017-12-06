 JPS Commission Announces Community Listening Sessions | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

JPS Commission Announces Community Listening Sessions

The Better Together Commission announced the first round of listening sessions for community members to give their input and feedback about how to improve Jackson Public Schools. File Photo.

By JFP Staff Wednesday, December 6, 2017 11:21 a.m. CST
The Better Together Commission, made up of 15 stakeholders, released a schedule of listening sessions throughout the city of Jackson for next week. The sessions are a part of the commission’s purpose to gather community input about how Jackson Public Schools can improve. The group issued a request for proposal earlier this week to find a group to study the district for about 10 months in 2018. Listening sessions will be held in each ward in the evening next week. See full list below.

Ward 1 – Monday, Dec. 11 – 5:30-7:30pm

Christ United Methodist Church

6000 Old Canton Road

Jackson, MS 39211

Ward 2 – Monday, Dec. 11 – 5:30-7:30pm

Anderson United Methodist Church

6205 Hanging Moss Road

Jackson, MS 39206

Ward 3 – Tuesday, Dec. 12 – 5:30-7:30pm

Cade Chapel Missionary Baptist Church

1000 West Ridgeway Street

Jackson, MS 39213

Ward 4 – Tuesday, Dec. 12 – 5:30-7:30pm

Siwell Middle School

1983 North Siwell Road

Jackson, MS 39209

Ward 5 – Wednesday, Dec. 13 – 5:30-7:30pm

Provine High School

2400 Robinson Road

Jackson, MS 39209

Ward 6 – Wednesday, Dec. 13 – 5:30-7:30pm

Mississippi E Center at Jackson State University

1230 Raymond Road

Jackson, MS 39204

Ward 7 – Thursday, Dec. 14 – 5:30-7:30pm

City Hall

219 South President Street

Jackson, MS 39201

These sessions will be hosted by: Jackson City Council, Jackson Council of the PTA, Jackson School Board, student representatives to the School Board, Hinds County Delegation and Better Together Commission.

