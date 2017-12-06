JPS Commission Announces Community Listening Sessions

The Better Together Commission, made up of 15 stakeholders, released a schedule of listening sessions throughout the city of Jackson for next week. The sessions are a part of the commission’s purpose to gather community input about how Jackson Public Schools can improve. The group issued a request for proposal earlier this week to find a group to study the district for about 10 months in 2018. Listening sessions will be held in each ward in the evening next week. See full list below.

Ward 1 – Monday, Dec. 11 – 5:30-7:30pm

Christ United Methodist Church

6000 Old Canton Road

Jackson, MS 39211

Ward 2 – Monday, Dec. 11 – 5:30-7:30pm

Anderson United Methodist Church

6205 Hanging Moss Road

Jackson, MS 39206

Ward 3 – Tuesday, Dec. 12 – 5:30-7:30pm

Cade Chapel Missionary Baptist Church

1000 West Ridgeway Street

Jackson, MS 39213

Ward 4 – Tuesday, Dec. 12 – 5:30-7:30pm

Siwell Middle School

1983 North Siwell Road

Jackson, MS 39209

Ward 5 – Wednesday, Dec. 13 – 5:30-7:30pm

Provine High School

2400 Robinson Road

Jackson, MS 39209

Ward 6 – Wednesday, Dec. 13 – 5:30-7:30pm

Mississippi E Center at Jackson State University

1230 Raymond Road

Jackson, MS 39204

Ward 7 – Thursday, Dec. 14 – 5:30-7:30pm

City Hall

219 South President Street

Jackson, MS 39201

These sessions will be hosted by: Jackson City Council, Jackson Council of the PTA, Jackson School Board, student representatives to the School Board, Hinds County Delegation and Better Together Commission.