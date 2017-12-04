 10 Local Stories of the Week | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

10 Local Stories of the Week

Fourteen women graduated from the Thinking for a Change program at the Flowood Community Work Center in October. Now, MDOC is replacing military-style program with the evidence-based strategy to reduce repeat offenses. Photo courtesy Mississippi Department of Corrections

Fourteen women graduated from the Thinking for a Change program at the Flowood Community Work Center in October. Now, MDOC is replacing military-style program with the evidence-based strategy to reduce repeat offenses. Photo courtesy Mississippi Department of Corrections

By Dustin Cardon Monday, December 4, 2017 6 a.m. CST
0

There's never a slow news week in Jackson, Miss., and last week was no exception. Here are the local stories JFP reporters brought you in case you missed them:

  1. A group of Mississippians, called the Stennis Flag Flyers, is choosing to fly the Stennis flag instead of the current Mississippi flag hoping to sway legislative opinion.
  2. Jimmie Edwards is the pastor at Rosemont Missionary Baptist Church, which is part of a partnership that is tackling blight in west Jackson.
  3. Six members of the revamped Jackson school board took their oath on Tuesday, Nov. 29, before getting to work in their first meeting.
  4. Media asked the Jackson Police Department to stage a perp-walk of an accused 16-year-old on Nov. 14 for photos and video.
  5. Jackson's first people's assembly took place at the Smith Robertson Museum on Tuesday, Nov. 28, at 6 p.m. A large, diverse crowd attended and shared their vision for the City.
  6. Gerald Mumford and Malcolm Harrison faced off in a run-off election for the position of Hinds County attorney on Tuesday.
  7. Since learning that its traditional, military-style crime-fighting strategy actually increased repeat offenses, the Mississippi Department of Corrections plans to expand a recidivism-reduction program that focuses on cognitive behavioral change, called Thinking for a Change.
  8. A Mississippi law unconstitutionally endorses specific religious beliefs that could lead to discrimination against people who support same-sex marriage, gay rights advocates said Tuesday in written arguments to the U.S. Supreme Court.
  9. The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected an appeal from Carlos Moore, an African-American attorney who called the Confederate battle emblem on the Mississippi flag "an official endorsement of white supremacy."
  10. Grand jurors returned indictments Wednesday against Byron McBride and a second teen accused of aiding him in the murder of 6-year-old Kingston Frazier.

Remember: Check the JFP Events planner for everything to do in the Jackson metro area. You can also add your own events (or send them to events@jacksonfreepress.com)! See JFPEvents.com

More like this story

More stories by this author

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

comments powered by Disqus

Special Section

Sponsors

Recent Comments

see recent 25 »