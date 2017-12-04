10 Local Stories of the Week

There's never a slow news week in Jackson, Miss., and last week was no exception. Here are the local stories JFP reporters brought you in case you missed them:
- A group of Mississippians, called the Stennis Flag Flyers, is choosing to fly the Stennis flag instead of the current Mississippi flag hoping to sway legislative opinion.
- Jimmie Edwards is the pastor at Rosemont Missionary Baptist Church, which is part of a partnership that is tackling blight in west Jackson.
- Six members of the revamped Jackson school board took their oath on Tuesday, Nov. 29, before getting to work in their first meeting.
- Media asked the Jackson Police Department to stage a perp-walk of an accused 16-year-old on Nov. 14 for photos and video.
- Jackson's first people's assembly took place at the Smith Robertson Museum on Tuesday, Nov. 28, at 6 p.m. A large, diverse crowd attended and shared their vision for the City.
- Gerald Mumford and Malcolm Harrison faced off in a run-off election for the position of Hinds County attorney on Tuesday.
- Since learning that its traditional, military-style crime-fighting strategy actually increased repeat offenses, the Mississippi Department of Corrections plans to expand a recidivism-reduction program that focuses on cognitive behavioral change, called Thinking for a Change.
- A Mississippi law unconstitutionally endorses specific religious beliefs that could lead to discrimination against people who support same-sex marriage, gay rights advocates said Tuesday in written arguments to the U.S. Supreme Court.
- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected an appeal from Carlos Moore, an African-American attorney who called the Confederate battle emblem on the Mississippi flag "an official endorsement of white supremacy."
- Grand jurors returned indictments Wednesday against Byron McBride and a second teen accused of aiding him in the murder of 6-year-old Kingston Frazier.
