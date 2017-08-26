Deadline Extended for Settlement on Mississippi Power Rates

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Regulators and Mississippi Power Co. are getting more time to settle differences over how much money customers should pay for a power plant.

The Mississippi Public Service Commission on Friday extended until Sept. 5 the deadline for the Public Utilities Staff and the unit of Atlanta-based Southern Co. to agree on rates for the Kemper County power plant.

Public Service Commission Chairman Brandon Presley says parties kept talking after Monday's earlier deadline. Presley says a settlement would benefit Mississippi Power's 189,000 customers. Commissioners often ratify settlements jointly proposed by staff and utilities.

The staff and company agreed on many issues, but the utility wants customers to pay for $277 million more in assets than the staff says is justified. The staff and Mississippi Power filed competing proposals reflecting that difference.