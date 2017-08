Press release from the office of Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba:

The City of Jackson has scheduled a water main repair for [900 - 1399] High Street

WHEN: August 29th @ 2 pm.

DURATION: 4-6 hours.

There is no plan to shut the water off during this repair, but as with any repair a small chance of water outage does exists.

For questions, call 601-960-2723 or 601-960-1777.