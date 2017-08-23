Sept. 3, 2017 - Sunday

Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.
1908 Provisions - Knight Bruce 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Char - Big Easy Three 11 a.m.; Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
ISH Grill & Bar - Kerry Thomas, DJ Finesse & DJ Phingaprint 8 p.m.
Kathryn's - Jay & the Roundup Band w/ Sonny Brooks & Kevin Lewis 6-9 p.m. free
Pelican Cove - Richard Lee Davis noon; Fannin Landin' 5 p.m.
Shucker's - The Chill 3:30-7:30 p.m.
Table 100 - Jazz Brunch feat. Raphael Semmes Trio 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; Dan Michael Colbert 6-9 p.m.
