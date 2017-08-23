 Sept. 3, 2017 - Sunday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

Sept. 3, 2017 - Sunday

By JFP Staff Wednesday, August 23, 2017 10:07 a.m. CDT
0

Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.

1908 Provisions - Knight Bruce 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Char - Big Easy Three 11 a.m.; Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

ISH Grill & Bar - Kerry Thomas, DJ Finesse & DJ Phingaprint 8 p.m.

Kathryn's - Jay & the Roundup Band w/ Sonny Brooks & Kevin Lewis 6-9 p.m. free

Pelican Cove - Richard Lee Davis noon; Fannin Landin' 5 p.m.

Shucker's - The Chill 3:30-7:30 p.m.

Table 100 - Jazz Brunch feat. Raphael Semmes Trio 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; Dan Michael Colbert 6-9 p.m.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

comments powered by Disqus

Special Section

Sponsors

Recent Comments

see recent 25 »