 Sept. 1, 2017 - Friday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

Sept. 1, 2017 - Friday

By JFP Staff Wednesday, August 23, 2017 10:04 a.m. CDT
0

Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.

Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Live Music 8 p.m.

Char - Ronnie Brown 6 p.m.

F. Jones Corner - Sherman Lee Dillon & the Amazin' Lazy Boi midnight $10

Fenian's - Live Music

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Phil & Trace

Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music

The Hideaway - All DJ Dance Night 9 p.m.

Iron Horse Grill - Live Music 9 p.m.

Jackson Convention Complex - Inspiration Celebration of Gospel feat. Donald Lawrence, Paul S. Morton, Brian Courtney Wilson, Anita Wilson, Jekalyn Carr & Paul Porter 7-10 p.m. free (must RSVP)

Jax-Zen Float - Jason Daniels & Mike Younger 8-11 p.m. $10 advance $15 door

Kathryn's - Shadz of Grey 7-10:30 p.m. free

M Bar - Flirt Fridays feat. DJ 901 free

McB's - Live Music 8 p.m.

Pelican Cove - Noize Below 6 p.m.

Reed Pierce's, Byram - Live Music 9 p.m. free

Shucker's - Acoustic Crossroads 5:30 p.m. free; Hunter & the Gators 8 p.m. $5; Chad Perry 10 p.m. free

Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

Underground 119 - Good Paper of the Rev. Robert Mortimer

WonderLust - DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-2 a.m.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

comments powered by Disqus

Special Section

Sponsors

Recent Comments

see recent 25 »