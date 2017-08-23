Sept. 1, 2017 - Friday

Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.
Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Live Music 8 p.m.
Char - Ronnie Brown 6 p.m.
F. Jones Corner - Sherman Lee Dillon & the Amazin' Lazy Boi midnight $10
Fenian's - Live Music
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Phil & Trace
Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music
The Hideaway - All DJ Dance Night 9 p.m.
Iron Horse Grill - Live Music 9 p.m.
Jackson Convention Complex - Inspiration Celebration of Gospel feat. Donald Lawrence, Paul S. Morton, Brian Courtney Wilson, Anita Wilson, Jekalyn Carr & Paul Porter 7-10 p.m. free (must RSVP)
Jax-Zen Float - Jason Daniels & Mike Younger 8-11 p.m. $10 advance $15 door
Kathryn's - Shadz of Grey 7-10:30 p.m. free
M Bar - Flirt Fridays feat. DJ 901 free
McB's - Live Music 8 p.m.
Pelican Cove - Noize Below 6 p.m.
Reed Pierce's, Byram - Live Music 9 p.m. free
Shucker's - Acoustic Crossroads 5:30 p.m. free; Hunter & the Gators 8 p.m. $5; Chad Perry 10 p.m. free
Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
Underground 119 - Good Paper of the Rev. Robert Mortimer
WonderLust - DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-2 a.m.
