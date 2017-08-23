Aug. 31, 2017 - Thursday

Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.
Capitol Grill - Jesse Robinson & Friends 7:30-10:30 p.m.
Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
County Seat - Larry Brewer & Doug Hurd 6-10 p.m.
F. Jones Corner - Raul Valinti & the F. Jones Challenge Band 10 p.m. $5
Fenian's - Spirits of the House
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Chad Wesley
Georgia Blue, Madison - Acoustic Crossroads
Iron Horse Grill - Brint Anderson 6 p.m.
Kathryn's - Scott Turner Trio 6:30-9:30 p.m. free
Meridian at Fondren - Summer Party Festival feat. Patrick Harkins Band 4-7 p.m. free
Pelican Cove - Chris Gill 6 p.m.
Shucker's - Sofa Kings 7:30 p.m. free
Table 100 - Andrew Pates 6 p.m.
Underground 119 - Lady L & the River City Band
