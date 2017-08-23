 Aug. 31, 2017 - Thursday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

Aug. 31, 2017 - Thursday

By JFP Staff Wednesday, August 23, 2017 10:02 a.m. CDT
Capitol Grill - Jesse Robinson & Friends 7:30-10:30 p.m.

Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

County Seat - Larry Brewer & Doug Hurd 6-10 p.m.

F. Jones Corner - Raul Valinti & the F. Jones Challenge Band 10 p.m. $5

Fenian's - Spirits of the House

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Chad Wesley

Georgia Blue, Madison - Acoustic Crossroads

Iron Horse Grill - Brint Anderson 6 p.m.

Kathryn's - Scott Turner Trio 6:30-9:30 p.m. free

Meridian at Fondren - Summer Party Festival feat. Patrick Harkins Band 4-7 p.m. free

Pelican Cove - Chris Gill 6 p.m.

Shucker's - Sofa Kings 7:30 p.m. free

Table 100 - Andrew Pates 6 p.m.

Underground 119 - Lady L & the River City Band

