Where to Find What You Need

School can be fun to shop for, and luckily, Jackson has great local businesses where you can find them while avoiding chains. Try these for staples.

School Supplies

McDade's Markets (multiple locations, mcdadesmarkets.com)

School Aids (301 Orchard Court, 601-957-2755)

N.U.T.S. (114 Millsaps Ave., 601-355-7458)

Ajax/Academic Solutions LLC (4807 N. State St., 601-398-4622)

Backpacks, Dorm Supplies and More

Buffalo Peak Outfitters (4500 Interstate 55 N., Suite 115, 601-366-2557)

Swell-o-Phonic (2906 N. State St., 601-981-3547)

Repeat Street (242 Highway 51, Ridgeland, 601-605-9393)

The Orange Peel (422 Mitchell Ave., 601-364-9977)

Bonus:

For art students looking for a way to get supplies locally, Art Supply Headquarters is a good place to go. The business, which is nestled in a business strip down the street from Old House Depot, has a selection of watercolor, acrylic and oil paints, screenprinting ink, paper, sketch, drawing and painting pads, portfolio cases, canvas panels and stretch canvas, and more.