Mississippi Degree Completion Effort Launches Website

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi officials have launched a new website to encourage people to complete partially-finished college degrees.

Gov. Phil Bryant and higher education officials announced the site's launch Tuesday.

The Complete 2 Compete initiative is targeting more than 130,000 former students, including more than 30,000 who have enough credits to earn a degree with no further coursework.

People can submit information to the website at no cost to determine how close they are to completing a degree. The website will suggest schools that offer classes needed to complete a degree.

Returning students may have to pay tuition, but may be eligible for financial aid, tutoring and special credits for prior learning.

Universities are developing general studies degrees for returning students, while community colleges are rolling out adult learner services.