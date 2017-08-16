Aug. 27, 2017 - Sunday

Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.
1908 Provisions - Knight Bruce 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Char - Big Easy Three 11 a.m.; Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
Jackson Yacht Club - Larry Brewer & Doug Hurd 3-6:30 p.m.
Kathryn's - Xtremez 6-9 p.m.
Pelican Cove - Live Music
Shucker's - Big Al & the Heavyweights 3:30 p.m. free
Table 100 - Jazz Brunch feat. Raphael Semmes Trio 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; Dan Michael Colbert 6-9 p.m.
