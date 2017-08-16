 Aug. 26, 2017 - Saturday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

Aug. 26, 2017 - Saturday

By JFP Staff Wednesday, August 16, 2017 2:26 p.m. CDT
0

Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Mr. Sipp 8 p.m. $10

Bonny Blair's- Larry Brewer & Doug Hurd 7-11:30 p.m.

The Big Muddy, Vicksburg - Chris Gill 7-10 p.m.

Briarwood Pool - Dancing & Diving feat. The Red Hots 7:30-9:30 p.m. $30

Char - Bill Clark 6 p.m.

Drago's - Hunter Gibson 6-9 p.m.

F. Jones Corner - Big Money Mel & Small Change Wayne 10 p.m. $1; Todd Thompson & the Lucky Hand Blues Band midnight $10

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music

Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music

The Hideaway - Live Music 9 p.m.

Iron Horse Grill - Live Music 9 p.m.

ISH Grill & Bar - Wild Thoughts feat. Southern Komfort Brass Band & DJ Unpredictable 601 9 p.m. $15

Kathryn's - Acoustic Crossroads 7-10:30 p.m.

Main Street Clinton - Red Brick Roads Music & Arts Fest feat. Colony House, Elliot Root, Southern Komfort Brass Band, Knox Hamilton, Stoop Kids, Greater Pyrenees, Young Valley & more 3 p.m. $10

Martin's - Live Music 10 p.m. $10

North Midtown Arts Center - Millsaps Makers Market 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free

Pelican Cove - Live Music

The Railroad District - Enchanted Evening feat. Sam Mooney 7-10 p.m. $60-$100

Reed Pierce's, Byram - Live Music 9 p.m. free

Shucker's - Andrew Pates 3:30 p.m.; Bonfire Orchestra 8 p.m. $5; Josh Journeay 10 p.m.

Sombra, Flowood - Joe Carroll 6-9 p.m.

Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

WonderLust - Drag Performance & Dance Party feat. DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-3 a.m. free before 10 p.m.

