Aug. 25, 2017 - Friday

Wednesday, August 16, 2017
Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Live Music 8 p.m. free

The Big Muddy, Vicksburg - Osgood & Blaque 7-10 p.m.

Char - Ronnie Brown 6 p.m.

County Seat, Flora - Larry Brewer & Doug Hurd 6:30-10:30 p.m.

CS's - Adam Faucett w/ Jesse Coppenbarger 8-11 p.m.

Drago's - Barry Leach 6-9 p.m.

Duling Hall - Seth Power EP Release Show w/ Jake Slinkard & Co. and Sam Mooney 8 p.m. $7 advance $10 door

F. Jones Corner - Sorrento Ussery midnight $10

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music

Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music

The Hideaway - Scarab (Journey tribute) 9 p.m. $15

Iron Horse Grill - Live Music 9 p.m.

Kathryn's - Chris Gill & the Sole Shakers 7-10:30 p.m.

M-Bar - Flirt Friday feat. DJ 901 free

Main Street Clinton - Red Brick Roads Music & Arts Fest feat. Colony House, Elliot Root, Southern Komfort Brass Band, Knox Hamilton, Stoop Kids, Greater Pyrenees, Young Valley & more 6 p.m. $10

Martin's - Live Music 10 p.m.

Pelican Cove - Live Music

Reed Pierce's, Byram - Live Music 9 p.m. free

Shucker's - Acoustic Crossroads 5:30 p.m.; Bonfire Orchestra 8 p.m. $5; Aaron Coker 10 p.m.

Sombra, Flowood - Stace & Cassie 6-9 p.m.

Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

WonderLust - Cocktail Party feat. DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-2 a.m. $5

