Aug. 25, 2017 - Friday

Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Live Music 8 p.m. free
The Big Muddy, Vicksburg - Osgood & Blaque 7-10 p.m.
Char - Ronnie Brown 6 p.m.
County Seat, Flora - Larry Brewer & Doug Hurd 6:30-10:30 p.m.
CS's - Adam Faucett w/ Jesse Coppenbarger 8-11 p.m.
Drago's - Barry Leach 6-9 p.m.
Duling Hall - Seth Power EP Release Show w/ Jake Slinkard & Co. and Sam Mooney 8 p.m. $7 advance $10 door
F. Jones Corner - Sorrento Ussery midnight $10
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music
Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music
The Hideaway - Scarab (Journey tribute) 9 p.m. $15
Iron Horse Grill - Live Music 9 p.m.
Kathryn's - Chris Gill & the Sole Shakers 7-10:30 p.m.
M-Bar - Flirt Friday feat. DJ 901 free
Main Street Clinton - Red Brick Roads Music & Arts Fest feat. Colony House, Elliot Root, Southern Komfort Brass Band, Knox Hamilton, Stoop Kids, Greater Pyrenees, Young Valley & more 6 p.m. $10
Martin's - Live Music 10 p.m.
Pelican Cove - Live Music
Reed Pierce's, Byram - Live Music 9 p.m. free
Shucker's - Acoustic Crossroads 5:30 p.m.; Bonfire Orchestra 8 p.m. $5; Aaron Coker 10 p.m.
Sombra, Flowood - Stace & Cassie 6-9 p.m.
Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
WonderLust - Cocktail Party feat. DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-2 a.m. $5
