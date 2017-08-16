Aug. 24, 2017 - Thursday

Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.
Capitol Grill - Jesse Robinson & Friends 7:30-10:30 p.m. $5
Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
F. Jones Corner - Raul Valinti & the F. Jones Challenge Band 10 p.m. $5
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music
Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music
Iron Horse Grill - Live Music 6 p.m.
Kathryn's - Jay Wadsworth w/ the Sofa Kings 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Offbeat - KYLE, Luckily I'm the Hunter, Him Horrison & Disco Lemonade 8-11 p.m. free admission, donations encouraged
Pelican Cove - Live Music
Shucker's - Sid Thompson & DoubleShotz 7:30 p.m. free
Table 100 - Andrew Pates 6 p.m.
