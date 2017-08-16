 Aug. 24, 2017 - Thursday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

By Micah Smith Wednesday, August 16, 2017 2:08 p.m. CDT
Capitol Grill - Jesse Robinson & Friends 7:30-10:30 p.m. $5

Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

F. Jones Corner - Raul Valinti & the F. Jones Challenge Band 10 p.m. $5

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music

Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music

Iron Horse Grill - Live Music 6 p.m.

Kathryn's - Jay Wadsworth w/ the Sofa Kings 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Offbeat - KYLE, Luckily I'm the Hunter, Him Horrison & Disco Lemonade 8-11 p.m. free admission, donations encouraged

Pelican Cove - Live Music

Shucker's - Sid Thompson & DoubleShotz 7:30 p.m. free

Table 100 - Andrew Pates 6 p.m.

