City Could Restart Its Debate Over Confederate-Themed Flag

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi city could restart an argument over flying the state flag with the Confederate battle emblem that critics see as racist.
Facts about Mississippi, Secession, Slavery and the Confederacy
The JFP’s archives of historically factual stories about slavery, secession and the Civil War in Mississippi, with lots of links to primary documents.
Mayor Andrew "FoFo" Gilich ordered the flag removed from Biloxi city buildings in April, saying he wanted tourists to feel welcome. Biloxi attracts about 5.7 million visitors a year with beaches and casinos.
In a nonbinding legal opinion, the state attorney general's office said Friday that the mayor and the seven-member City Council manage city buildings together, and the council could vote to require the flag to be flown.
Mississippi is the last state with a flag featuring the Confederate emblem—a star-studded blue X over a field of red. All eight public universities and several cities and counties have stopped flying it because of the symbol.
Read JFP's archives of historically factual stories about slavery, secession, the Civil War in Mississippi, Confederate monuments, the state flag and more at jfp.ms/slavery.
Copyright Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
More like this story
- Mississippi Man Takes Confederate Flag Fight to High Court
- Don’t Let Up on the State Flag: It Must Change
- Lawyer: Mississippi Flag Sends Message of 'White Supremacy'
- UPDATED: Rep. Thompson, Speaker Gunn: Remove Confederate Emblems on Mississippi Flag
- Legislators Back Down from Confederate Flag Threat
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.comments powered by Disqus