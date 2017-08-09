Aug. 20, 2017 - Sunday

Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.
1908 Provisions - Knight Bruce 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Char - Big Easy Three 11:45 a.m.-1:45 p.m.
Kathryn's - Rhythm Masters 6-9 p.m.
MS Craft Center - Mississippi Old Time Music Society 2-4 p.m. free
Pelican Cove - Hunter Gibson & Ronnie McGee noon; Georgetown 5 p.m.
Shucker's - Greenfish 3:30 p.m.
Table 100 - Jazz Brunch feat. Raphael Semmes Trio 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.comments powered by Disqus