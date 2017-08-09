Aug. 19, 2017 - Saturday

Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.

Anjou - Stevie Cain 6 p.m.

The Big Muddy, Vicksburg - Bill Howl-N-Madd Perry & Shy Perry 7-10 p.m.

Capitol Grill - The Reality 9 p.m.-1 a.m. $10

Char - Bill Clark 6 p.m.

Duling Hall - Thacker Mountain Radio feat. The Artisanals 7:30 p.m. $15

F. Jones Corner - Big Money Mel & Small Change Wayne 10 p.m. $1

Fenian's - Furrows 9 p.m.

The Hideaway - South of 20 9 p.m. $10

Iron Horse Grill - Cloud 9 9 p.m.

Jackson Convention Complex - Jackson R&B Festival feat. Fantasia, Eddie Cotton, Jarekus Singleton, Calvin Richardson, Cash Box Kings, DJ Luke Nasty & more 6 p.m.-midnight $65 one day $85 both days

Kathryn's - Shadz of Grey 7-10:30 p.m.

Martin's - Winston Ramble 10 p.m. $10

One Block East - Snazz 9 p.m.

Pelican Cove - Ronnie McGee Trio 2 p.m.; Hired Guns 7 p.m.

Shucker's - The Axe-identals 3:30 p.m.; Spunk Monkees 8 p.m. $5; Jason Turner 10 p.m.

Sombra, Flowood - Brian Jones 6-9 p.m.

Underground 119 - Stevie J Blues