Aug. 17, 2017 - Thursday

Capitol Grill - Jesse Robinson & Friends 7:30-10:30 p.m. $5
Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
F. Jones Corner - Raul Valinti & the F. Jones Challenge Band 10 p.m. $5
Fenian's - Dead Irish Blues 9 p.m.
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music
Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music
Iron Horse Grill - Sarah Ulmer 6 p.m.
Kathryn's - Luckenbach 7:30 p.m. free
MS Museum of Art - Museum After Hours feat. Spencer Thomas 5:30 p.m. free
Pelican Cove - Andy Tanas 6 p.m.
Shucker's - Acoustic Crossroads 7:30 p.m. free
Table 100 - Andrew Pates 6 p.m.
Underground 119 - Lady L & the River City Band
