Stinker Quote of the Week: 'Don't Be Too Nice'

"When you see these thugs being thrown into the back of the paddy wagon ... please don't be too nice."

—Donald Trump on policing criminals

Why it stinks: At a New York event last week meant to bring awareness to MS-13 gang activities and his administration's efforts to eliminate criminal cartels, President Donald Trump encouraged officers to not be too gentle with criminals. "(L)ike when you guys put somebody in the car and you're protecting their head ...you can take the hand away, OK?" Trump's comments spurred backlash from several police departments around the country that cited protocol and safety procedures in place that they would not forsake just because the president encouraged them to use force in arrests. (Also key: No one is guilty or even legally charged at the moment of arrest.)