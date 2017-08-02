Learning Outside the Classroom

Education is important to a child's well-being. While classrooms provide a great setting for learning, Jackson has a lot of opportunities for kids to learn outside of a classroom. Here is some of what's happening over the next couple of months.

"Be the Dinosaur," Mississippi Museum of Natural Science (2148 Riverside Drive, 601-576-6000)

Though dinosaurs went extinct thousands of years ago, the Mississippi Museum of Natural Science is bringing them back to life through its "Be the Dinosaur" exhibit, which runs from May 20 to Dec. 31. The exhibit features traditional exhibits such as full-size dinosaur bones, a paleontology field station and a safari Jeep, and also artificially intelligent and scientifically accurate dinosaurs with muscles, and nervous, digestive and sensory systems though Eureka Exhibits' inquire-based simulation technology, and exhibits that feature video games. Other than the "Be the Dinosaur" special exhibit, the museum also has fish feedings every Tuesday and Friday at 10 a.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m., Creature Features, which feature live or mounted animals on Saturday at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., and more. Admission is $4 for ages 3 to 18, $6 for adults, $5 for ages 60 and over, and children under age 3 get in for free. For more information, visit mdwfp.com/museum.

Frozen Treat Enrichment Weekend, Jackson Zoo (2918 W. Capitol St., 601-352-2580)

On Sept. 2-4, the Jackson Zoo will host its Frozen Treat Enrichment Weekend. The first 200 guests for each day will receive a coupon for a free Icee pop from the Elephant Cafe, and the zoo will have a frozen-treat schedule for the animals. The zoo also has many other events throughout the year and amenities such as the Splash Pad, which is open through September. The zoo is open every day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., except for Christmas Day. Admission is $7.25 for children ages 2 to 12, $10.25 for adults, $9.25 for seniors 65 and over, and children under 2 get in free. For more information, visit jacksonzoo.org.

Mississippi Science Fest, Lefleur Museum District

On Saturday, Sept. 23, the Mississippi Agriculture & Forestry Museum, Mississippi Children's Museum, Mississippi Museum of Natural Science and Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame and Museum will host a festival dedicated to promoting science, technology, engineering and math and increasing children's science literacy. The event will feature STEM professionals, hands-on activities, and experiments and exhibits. Last year's activities included a flight simulator and a catapult experiment. The event is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and tickets are $10. For more information, visit mssciencefest.org.

Hoot and Holler Family Creation Lab, Mississippi Museum of Art (380 S. Lamar St., 601-960-1515)

Every second Sunday at the art museum, an educator leads families with children ages 6 to 10 in an art project inspired by a different artist, along with educational art discussions. The cost of the event is $10 per child. The art museum also has more classes and events such as Look and Learn With Hoot, where kids ages 5 and under participate in art and story time with Hoot, the museum's mascot. Look and Learn is free. For more information, visit msmuseumart.org.

