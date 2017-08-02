JPS Need to Know

Jackson Public Schools start back on Aug. 8. JPS has compiled a handy back-to-school guide on its website, Jackson.k12.ms.us. Here are some of the things parents and students should know for this year.

Academic and Performing Arts Complex is returning to Forest Hill High School, though this year's classes will be academic-only. Arts classes will not be available this year.

To determine what school kids must attend, contact JPS' Office of Enrollment Services at 601-960-8852. To enroll children in school, parents and guardians must go to the school and receive a Snapcode, which they will use to complete registration online. Schools are open for registration from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday. To register students, parents and guardians must have a valid state-issued photo identification card, a certified copy of the student's birth certificate, a certificate of immunization, and two proof-of-residency documents such as mortgage documents or property deeds, utility bills or a voter-registration card. For more information on the documents, visit Jackson.12.ms.us.

For help on the first day of school, parents or guardians can call the Superintendent's Hotline at 601-960-2781.

Bus schedules will be mailed to parents or guardians by the first day of school.

JPS students receive breakfast and lunch at no cost as part of the Community Eligibility Program, which helps school and educational agencies in low-income communities offer free school meals to students. CEP allows schools who serve predominantly low-income children to give students meals at no cost through the National School Lunch and National School Breakfast program. Menus are available on the JPS website.

Dress code information is in the Student Handbook and Code of Conduct. If families need financial help in making sure students comply with the dress code, they can call the school's principal. High-school students do not have a mandatory dress code, but the handbook does have a list of clothing expectations.

Parents and guardians can get involved in their students' schools through the Parent Teacher Association and Parent Teacher Student Association. JPS also has volunteer opportunities such as becoming a Book Buddy or a member of Watch D.O.G.S. (Dads of Great Students), and the city also has organizations such as Parents for Public Schools of Jackson. For more information, visit Jackson.k12.ms.us.

To view students' grades, parents or guardians can go to jps.activeparent.net.

JPS will be closed on Sept. 4, Nov. 20-24, Dec. 22, 2017-Jan. 4, 2018, Jan. 15, 2018, March 12-16, 2018, and March 30 and April 2, 2018.