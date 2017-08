Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.

Duling Hall - The Flusters w/ Chad Wesley Band & Stonewalls 6:30-10 p.m. $5 advance $10 door

Fenian's - Open Mic 9 p.m. free

Kathryn's - Keys vs. Strings 6:30-9:30 p.m.

MS Museum of Art - Music in the City feat. Rae Shannon & John Paul 5:45 p.m. free

Pelican Cove - Ronnie Brown 6 p.m.