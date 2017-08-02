 Aug. 13, 2017 - Sunday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

Aug. 13, 2017 - Sunday

By JFP Staff Wednesday, August 2, 2017 9:36 a.m. CDT
0

1908 Provisions - Knight Bruce 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Char - Big Easy Three 11:45 a.m.-1:45 p.m.

Jackson Yacht Club - Larry Brewer & Doug Hurd 3-6:30 p.m.

Kathryn's - Todd Thompson & the Lucky Hand Blues Band 6-9 p.m.

Pelican Cove - Jonathan Alexander noon; The Axe-identals 5 p.m.

Table 100 - Jazz Brunch feat. Raphael Semmes Trio 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; Dan Michael Colbert 6-9 p.m.

