Aug. 13, 2017 - Sunday

1908 Provisions - Knight Bruce 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Char - Big Easy Three 11:45 a.m.-1:45 p.m.
Jackson Yacht Club - Larry Brewer & Doug Hurd 3-6:30 p.m.
Kathryn's - Todd Thompson & the Lucky Hand Blues Band 6-9 p.m.
Pelican Cove - Jonathan Alexander noon; The Axe-identals 5 p.m.
Table 100 - Jazz Brunch feat. Raphael Semmes Trio 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; Dan Michael Colbert 6-9 p.m.
