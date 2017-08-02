 Aug. 12, 2017 - Saturday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

Aug. 12, 2017 - Saturday

By JFP Staff Wednesday, August 2, 2017 9:34 a.m. CDT
The Big Muddy, Vicksburg - Kent Burnside 7-10 p.m.

Char - Bill Clark 6 p.m.

F. Jones Corner - Big Money Mel & Small Change Wayne 10 p.m. $1; Jamell Richardson midnight $10

Fenian's - Scott Albert Johnson 10 p.m.

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Kevin Ace Robinson

Georgia Blue, Madison - Skip & Mike

The Hideaway - Spank the Monkey 9 p.m. $10

Kathryn's - Acoustic Crossroads 7-10:30 p.m.

Martin's - Amelia Eisenhauer & the Peruvian Farm Girls 10 p.m. $10

Pelican Cove - Owens & Pratt 2 p.m.; Sofa Kings 7 p.m.

Sombra, Flowood - Zach Bridges 6-9 p.m.

Underground 119 - Bill Howl-N-Mad Perry

