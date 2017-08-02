Aug. 12, 2017 - Saturday

Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.
The Big Muddy, Vicksburg - Kent Burnside 7-10 p.m.
Char - Bill Clark 6 p.m.
F. Jones Corner - Big Money Mel & Small Change Wayne 10 p.m. $1; Jamell Richardson midnight $10
Fenian's - Scott Albert Johnson 10 p.m.
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Kevin Ace Robinson
Georgia Blue, Madison - Skip & Mike
The Hideaway - Spank the Monkey 9 p.m. $10
Kathryn's - Acoustic Crossroads 7-10:30 p.m.
Martin's - Amelia Eisenhauer & the Peruvian Farm Girls 10 p.m. $10
Pelican Cove - Owens & Pratt 2 p.m.; Sofa Kings 7 p.m.
Sombra, Flowood - Zach Bridges 6-9 p.m.
Underground 119 - Bill Howl-N-Mad Perry
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.comments powered by Disqus