Aug. 11, 2017 - Friday

Alumni House - Karaoke 7-11 p.m.
The Big Muddy, Vicksburg - Osgood & Blaque 7-10 p.m.
Char - Ronnie Brown 6 p.m.
F. Jones Corner - Jamell Richardson midnight $10
Fenian's - Crux 10 p.m.
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Shaun Patterson
Georgia Blue, Madison - Chad Wesley
The Hideaway - Battle of the Bands feat. Twinspan, Nirithiam, Moment of Truth & more 8 p.m.
Kathryn's - Fade2Blue 7-10:30 p.m.
M-Bar - Flirt Friday feat. DJ 901
Martin's - George McConnell & the Nonchalants 10 p.m. $10
Pelican Cove - Chris Gill & the Sole Shakers 7 p.m.
Sombra, Flowood - Brian Jones 6-9 p.m.
Underground 119 - John Horton Trio
WonderLust - Cocktail Party feat. DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-2 a.m. $5
