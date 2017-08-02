Aug. 11, 2017 - Friday

Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.

Alumni House - Karaoke 7-11 p.m.

The Big Muddy, Vicksburg - Osgood & Blaque 7-10 p.m.

Char - Ronnie Brown 6 p.m.

F. Jones Corner - Jamell Richardson midnight $10

Fenian's - Crux 10 p.m.

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Shaun Patterson

Georgia Blue, Madison - Chad Wesley

The Hideaway - Battle of the Bands feat. Twinspan, Nirithiam, Moment of Truth & more 8 p.m.

Kathryn's - Fade2Blue 7-10:30 p.m.

M-Bar - Flirt Friday feat. DJ 901

Martin's - George McConnell & the Nonchalants 10 p.m. $10

Pelican Cove - Chris Gill & the Sole Shakers 7 p.m.

Sombra, Flowood - Brian Jones 6-9 p.m.

Underground 119 - John Horton Trio

WonderLust - Cocktail Party feat. DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-2 a.m. $5