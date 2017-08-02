Aug. 10, 2017 - Thursday

Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.
Capitol Grill - Jesse Robinson & Friends 7:30-10:30 p.m.
Duling Hall - Alejandro Escovedo w/ Will Kimbrough 7:30 p.m. $20 advance $25 door
F. Jones Corner - Raul Valinti & the F. Jones Challenge Band 10 p.m. $5
Fenian's - DJ Breakem Off 9 p.m.
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Jason Turner
Georgia Blue, Madison - Acoustic Crossroads
Kathryn's - Amanda Jones 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Pelican Cove - Jonathan Alexander 6 p.m.
Table 100 - Andrew Pates 6 p.m.
Underground 119 - Stevie J Blues 7-10:30 p.m.
