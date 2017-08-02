 Aug. 10, 2017 - Thursday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

Aug. 10, 2017 - Thursday

By JFP Staff Wednesday, August 2, 2017 9:28 a.m. CDT
Capitol Grill - Jesse Robinson & Friends 7:30-10:30 p.m.

Duling Hall - Alejandro Escovedo w/ Will Kimbrough 7:30 p.m. $20 advance $25 door

F. Jones Corner - Raul Valinti & the F. Jones Challenge Band 10 p.m. $5

Fenian's - DJ Breakem Off 9 p.m.

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Jason Turner

Georgia Blue, Madison - Acoustic Crossroads

Kathryn's - Amanda Jones 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Pelican Cove - Jonathan Alexander 6 p.m.

Table 100 - Andrew Pates 6 p.m.

Underground 119 - Stevie J Blues 7-10:30 p.m.

