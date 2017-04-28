Jackson State to Award Degrees to Nearly 1,000 Students

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — CBS News correspondent DeMarco Morgan and former U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Mike Espy will speak to Jackson State University graduates.

Espy, the first African-American to represent Mississippi in Congress in the 20th century, will speak Friday night to students receiving master's and doctoral degrees at the Lee E. Williams Athletics and Assembly Center.

Morgan, a 2001 JSU graduate, will speak to students receiving bachelor's degrees Saturday at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium. At that event, the university will award honorary degrees to Winston and Alma Pittman. Winston Pittman, a JSU alumnus, is a Kentucky auto dealer who has given more than $250,000 to JSU's business school. The university named an auditorium in their honor in 2012.

Almost 1,000 students are expected to receive degrees at the two ceremonies.