JFP Q&A: Ward 4 candidate Mary McClendon (Democrat)

Mary McClendon, 59, is running for the Ward 4 city council seat in 2017.

Polls are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m on May 2. Her answers to the JFP candidate questionnaire are published below, verbatim.

Name: Mary McClendon

Age: 59

Job and Employer: Consultant

College(s) and degrees:

Jackson State University, Jackson, MS

• B.A. Business Management

• Masters Mental Health Counseling

High school: Lanier High School

Spouse (if applicable): Children's names and age (optional): Previous political office? None

1.Why does your ward/district need you specifically right now?

The communities are suffering from misrepresentation. Their issues, such as potholes, streets, crimes, failing education system, are not being addressed. It’s time for someone to really be the voice for the people and change the way things are done. I AM THAT VOICE.

2.Provide one or two examples of when you have been an advocate for your district/ward in your personal or professional life.

I serve as an advocate at all times. Whenever I see a condition in my community or anywhere in the city, I am quick to report it and follow it through until it had been resolved. A few years ago, there was a fire-damaged structure in my neighborhood, that had been there for 2 years or more, that become an eye sore. I started the process to have it torn down. About 3-4 months later, after persistently making calls to the city, the house was demolished.

3.In the past year or so, what was the most important vote in council affecting your district/ward?

It is the vote or decision that is being made as to which streets will be repaved in the city of Jackson. I would have voted for fair distribution of funds throughout the city. Everyone who pays taxes would like to see how their money is being spent. It is perceived by some of the citizens, who had no repaving or repair of streets in their community, that their taxes are being used to help other communities and not theirs. I would like to change that perception.

4.What are the top three most pressing issues for your district/ward? Please provide potential solutions.

• Street repaving/Potholes - Review the budget for street repair and repaving streets to assure that the money is being equally allocated to each community to improve the quality of life. Maybe we could commit to repaving at least 1 to 3 streets in each community each quarter.

• Education - Being a former substitute teacher in the JPS for over 8 years, I can see how the system has changed. My heart is with the students getting what they need to live a quality life. I would like to see the superintendent chosen by the City Council. Also, provide development training to help the teachers to become better teachers. Jackson has 2-3 churches in a block. I would collaborate with the church leaders to encourage them to develop a mentorship program and after-school tutoring for the community students in their area. I believe that would help tremendously. Our children need to see hope in progress. I believe the churches can do that. It does take a village.

• Crimes – I believe crime can be decreased if everyone would get involved. If citizens see things happening in their communities, that are detrimental to their community, they should report it, and it should be properly handled by our law enforcers. Also, I believe that more visibility of the police in the communities would also help to deter crimes. It is a collaborative effort.

If you could propose one ordinance that would greatly improve the quality of life for people your district/ward, what would it be? It would be to enforce the neighborhood improvement codes that are already on the books.



6.Too many young people in Jackson end up as suspects or victims of violent crime. What are your specific ideas to assist with city crime prevention that do not involve the police directly?

I once served as a minister for the Youth Detention in Raymond. I believe that providing training for our youth to inform them of the consequences to breaking the laws, how to protect themselves from being a victim/suspect, giving them a hard look at what it cost to be incarcerated and sharing with them how being incarcerated affects their families more than it does them.

7.Provide three examples of what you believe are the most critical improvements needed in the entire City of Jackson.

• Better Streets to Travel

• Decreased Crimes

• Improved Education to Improve Our Workforce

8.What needs to happen to improve the city’s infrastructure?

Use current research to determine what needs to be done and put it in action. Stop talking about it and make it happen.

9.What experiences qualify you for this position?

Everything starts with communication. I have an extensive background in effective communication and leadership skills. I have served as a successful leader in many of the organizations of which I am or was a member.

10.What do you think needs to happen to improve public education in Jackson?

The City Council and Mayor should select a superintendent who cares about Jackson, preferably from Jackson, have children who attend and/or attended Jackson Public Schools and wants to see the students be successful.

11.What do you about the One Lake project?

I would like to know more about this project. I would see things in place that will help everyone, not just a few people or communities and increase the tax base of the city of Jackson. More than anything, we have a responsibility to protect the concerns of the citizens.

12.How can city council and the mayoral administration improve its relationship?

As I have mentioned before, it would be to develop effective communication. Every good thing begins with communication. We should look at things as a whole, instead of who is going to get the credit, and keep the well-being of the citizens of Jackson in the forefront and not our feelings. This would be a great place to build a great foundation. It’s not about us. It’s about the citizens of Jackson, MS.

