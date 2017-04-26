City of Jackson Primaries: May 2, 2017

— On Tuesday, May 2, Jacksonians will cast their votes in mayoral and council primaries. The primaries are crowded this year with 16 candidates qualifying to run for mayor, 10 of them Democrats. A May 16 run-off is highly likely. The general election is June 6.

Additionally, most of the city council races are competitive this year, with Ward 7 Councilwoman Margaret Barrett-Simon and Ward 6 Councilman Tyrone Hendrix not running for re-election. To find your polling place visit www.cityclerkjxn.wixsite.com/cityclerk or call the city clerk's office at 601-960-1033. Polls are open 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Mayoral Election

Democratic Candidates:

• Robert Graham

• Chokwe A. Lumumba

• Monroe Jackson Sr.

• Sidney H. Gladney

• Antrione Evans

• John Horhn

• Jessie Jones

• Ronnie Crudup Jr.

• Tony T. Yarber

• Brian Reynolds

Republican Candidates:

• Jason D. Wells

• Walter R. Slone Sr.

Libertarian Candidate:

• Corinthian Sanders

Independent Candidates:

• Gwen Ward Osborne Chapman

• Kenneth A. Swarts

• Jaclyn Mask

City Council Election

Ward 1:

• Ashby M. Foote (Republican)

• William "Bill" Jordan (Independent)

Ward 2:

• Melvin V. Priester (Democrat)

• James Paige (Democrat)

Ward 3:

• Kenneth I. Stokes (Democrat)

• Patricia Ann Williams (Democrat)

• Th'marves Brooks (Democrat)

Ward 4:

• Mary Hatchett McClendon (Democrat)

• De'Keither A. Stamps (Democrat)

• DeGerald Williamson (Democrat)

• Lonnie Holmes (Democrat)

Ward 5:

• Charles Tillman (Democrat)

• Kenneth Lofton (Democrat)

• Christopher Oliphant (Democrat)

• Patty Patterson (Democrat)

Ward 6:

• Aaron B. Banks (Democrat)

• Shabaka K. Harrison (Democrat)

• Jonathan Cottrell (Democrat)

• Lee A. Bernard Jr. (Democrat)

• Antonio Porter (Democrat)

• LaCurtis Powell (Democrat)

• Ernest E. Slaughter Sr. (Democrat)

• Ponto R. Downing (Republican)

Ward 7:

• Virgi Lindsay (Democrat)

• Ladarion Ammons (Democrat)

• Patrick Edmond (Democrat)

• Bruce Burton (Democrat)

Source: Candidates listed in the order they qualified to run, via the candidate-qualifying list from the Jackson City Clerk's Office.