City of Jackson Primaries: May 2, 2017

JACKSON — On Tuesday, May 2, Jacksonians will cast their votes in mayoral and council primaries. The primaries are crowded this year with 16 candidates qualifying to run for mayor, 10 of them Democrats. A May 16 run-off is highly likely. The general election is June 6.
Additionally, most of the city council races are competitive this year, with Ward 7 Councilwoman Margaret Barrett-Simon and Ward 6 Councilman Tyrone Hendrix not running for re-election. To find your polling place visit www.cityclerkjxn.wixsite.com/cityclerk or call the city clerk's office at 601-960-1033. Polls are open 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Mayoral Election
Democratic Candidates:
• Robert Graham
• Chokwe A. Lumumba
• Monroe Jackson Sr.
• Sidney H. Gladney
• Antrione Evans
• John Horhn
• Jessie Jones
• Ronnie Crudup Jr.
• Tony T. Yarber
• Brian Reynolds
Republican Candidates:
• Jason D. Wells
• Walter R. Slone Sr.
Libertarian Candidate:
• Corinthian Sanders
Independent Candidates:
• Gwen Ward Osborne Chapman
• Kenneth A. Swarts
• Jaclyn Mask
City Council Election
Ward 1:
• Ashby M. Foote (Republican)
• William "Bill" Jordan (Independent)
Ward 2:
• Melvin V. Priester (Democrat)
• James Paige (Democrat)
Ward 3:
• Kenneth I. Stokes (Democrat)
• Patricia Ann Williams (Democrat)
• Th'marves Brooks (Democrat)
Ward 4:
• Mary Hatchett McClendon (Democrat)
• De'Keither A. Stamps (Democrat)
• DeGerald Williamson (Democrat)
• Lonnie Holmes (Democrat)
Ward 5:
• Charles Tillman (Democrat)
• Kenneth Lofton (Democrat)
• Christopher Oliphant (Democrat)
• Patty Patterson (Democrat)
Ward 6:
• Aaron B. Banks (Democrat)
• Shabaka K. Harrison (Democrat)
• Jonathan Cottrell (Democrat)
• Lee A. Bernard Jr. (Democrat)
• Antonio Porter (Democrat)
• LaCurtis Powell (Democrat)
• Ernest E. Slaughter Sr. (Democrat)
• Ponto R. Downing (Republican)
Ward 7:
• Virgi Lindsay (Democrat)
• Ladarion Ammons (Democrat)
• Patrick Edmond (Democrat)
• Bruce Burton (Democrat)
Source: Candidates listed in the order they qualified to run, via the candidate-qualifying list from the Jackson City Clerk's Office. Read more candidate interviews and election news at jfp.ms/election2017.
