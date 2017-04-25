Social Hour at BRAVO! and 2017 Spring Webinar Series

On May 2, BRAVO! Italian Restaurant & Bar (4500 Interstate 55 Frontage Road, Suite 244) will launch its Social Hour, which will feature a special food-and-drink menu for customers seated in the restaurant's lounge or on the patio from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and until 9 p.m. on Sundays.

Social Hour will feature a special "bite-size menu" that has appetizers such as pesto-chicken sandwiches and glazed sweet potato fries, as well as drink specials and house wine by the glass. All food and drink items on the Social Hour menu will be $5 each.

"This menu is something we've had in mind since we began making plans for something special to do for late nights way back when," Susan Farris, who is the marketing manager for Mangia Bene Restaurant Group, said. "Social Hour is for people who maybe don't normally get to go out late and miss out on happy hour options, or maybe think that BRAVO! is normally out of their price range. With this, we can provide something that's open to them so they can come in and have a nice time in a way that not a lot of other places offer."

For more information, visit bravobuzz.com or call 601-982-8111.

MDA Entrepreneur Center 2017 Spring Webinar Series

The Entrepreneur Center at the Mississippi Development Authority's latest installment in its 2017 Spring Webinar Series is today at noon and features a presentation on business modeling from Joe Donovan, director of the Entrepreneur Center.

The webinar series, which the MDA presents in partnership with the University of Mississippi's McLean Institute, is designed to help both aspiring and currently working entrepreneurs to boost their business profile in communities around the state. All sessions in the series start at noon and end at 12:50 p.m.

Registration for upcoming sessions is still open. To register for week four in the series, visit http://www.anymeeting.com/PIID=EC59D78581463A. The remaining webinars include a session on minority certification with Derek Finley of MDA on May 2 and a session on social media with Tim Mask of advertising agency Maris, West & Baker on May 9.

For more information, email Nash Nunnery at nnunnery@mississippi.org or visit the Entrepreneur Center's website.