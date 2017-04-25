JFP Q&A: Ward 6 candidate Lee A. Bernard Jr. (Democrat)

Lee A. Bernard Jr., 66, is running for the open Ward city council seat in 2017 to replace retiring Councilman Tyrone Hendrix.

Polls are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m on May 2. His answers to the JFP candidate questionnaire are published below, verbatim.

Name: Lee A. Bernard, Jr.

Age: 66

Job and Employer: Retired

College (s) and degrees: Jackson State College, BS Accounting

High School: Lanier Jr. Sr. High School

Spouse: Mrs. Katie Walker Bernard

Children’s names and age: Lee A. Bernard, III-46

Grandchildren: Jayda Lee Bernard, 18; Noah Walker Bernard, 11; and Leah Marie Bernard, 4

Previous political office- NONE

1.Why does your ward/district need you specifically right now?

a) Ward 6 needs me right now because I’ve had over 11+ years of experience actively working with Homeowner Associations in upgrading the quality of life through helping rid the neighborhoods of crack houses, burn out houses, overgrown lots and making sure homeowners keep their yards cut.

b) Working with the youth with planned activities throughout the Ward. Ward 6 currently has a “Y” (YMCA/YWCA) that has been closed for over 11 years…it needs to be reopened.

2.Provide one or two examples of when you have been an advocate for your district/ward in your personal or professional life. What was the result?

a) I worked to have the streets paved coming into Brookwood Subdivision. The City paved the main street coming into Brookwood.

b) I worked to have street lights in Brookwood, Entergy came out and added 2 street lights in the neighborhood.

3.In the past year or so, what was the most important vote in council affecting your district/ward? How would you have voted and why?

The most important vote in council is “The Neighbor’s First Lot Program." This program addresses the problem of blight and revitalizing underutilized residential properties. I would have voted for this program because it does several things to help the City bring in additional property tax monies while cleaning up neighborhoods.

4.What are the top three most pressing issues for your district/ward? Please provide potential solutions.

a) Beautification of Parks, Churches, Schools and main streets leading into Ward 6…a possible solution is to engage Neighborhood Associations in this effort.

b) Ward 6 “Y” has been closed for approximately 11 years ...collaborate with City Council members on reopening this facility.

c) Bridge still closed on Robinson Rd. Extension, work to have this project completed…conduct fact-finding research into the project delay, then work toward its completion.

5.If you could propose one ordinance that would greatly improve the quality of life for people in your district/ward, what would it be?

1) Enforce ordinances already on the books, such as keeping grass cut, no parking on lawn and no loud noises.

6.Too many young people in Jackson end up as suspects or victims of violent crime. What are your specific ideas to assist with city crime prevention that do not involve the police directly?

a) Open up the “Y” which has been closed for over 11 years in Ward 6, this will give young people a place to go.

b) Starting with children as early as Kindergarten

a) Reading to children

b) Partner with what others are doing in the Schools, such as The Ambassador Program.

c) Continue to work with organizations that are giving scholarships to seniors.

d) Work with JPS’s Career Development Center to ensure scholars have options instead of the normal curriculum.

7.Provide three examples of what you believe are the most critical improvements needed in the entire City of Jackson.

Bridge repair and maintenance throughout the City. Plan to have all 9 swimming pools opened. Plan scheduled maintenance repairs on all infrastructures. What needs to happen to improve the city’s infrastructure?

a) Planned repairs on major components

9.What experiences qualify you for this position?

1) Over 30 years in Corporate American overseeing Budgets, Auditing, Computer expertise and building relationships across culture lines.

2) All my life I have been involved in community issues … Helped to start an organization in High School called Organization of Black Afro-American Youth (OBAY); attended Mass Meetings in my early years; worked with Neighborhood Organizations and many years of experience working with Community organizations.

3) Attending COP meeting for an understanding of the issues affecting Jackson.

4) Attended Citizens Police Academy.

10.What do you think needs to happen to improve public education in Jackson?

1) Implement, with fidelity, the existing academic programs the District already has in place.

2) Strengthen early learning programs (Pre K).

3) Develop and implement innovative ways to engage parents in their child’s learning.

4) Training sessions for teachers on how to demonstrate to Scholars that you care about them.

5) A Superintendent who will ensure that all of the above happens.

11.What do you think about the One Lake project? Please detail any concerns.

I think the One Lake Project is going in the right direction to prevent the flooding of downtown Jackson, thereby creating a waterfront development promoting recreational use. The Waterfront Development and recreational use will attract needed tourist to the area which will showcase Jackson and increase its tax base.

12.How can city council and the mayoral administration improve its relationship?

The City Council and the mayoral administration can improve its relationship by utilizing participatory decision making with clear and concise communication between both the City Council and the Mayor.