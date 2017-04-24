April 30, 2017 - Sunday

Burgers & Blues - Jesse Smith 4 p.m. free
CS’s - Sinai Vessel, Alex Fraser & Bad Magic 7 p.m. $5
Central United Methodist Church - Bethlehem Center Benefit Concert feat. Metro Male Chorus 3 p.m. free
Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
First Baptist Church, Jackson - Orchestra Dinner Concert feat. First Jackson Worship Orchestra, KidsRock! & Student Worship Arts 6 p.m. $20
Kathryn’s - Chris Gill & the Sole Shakers 6 p.m. free
Pelican Cove - Road Hogs noon free; Robin Blakeney Trio 5 p.m. free
Shucker’s - Andrew Pates 3:30 p.m. free
Table 100 - Dan Michael Colbert 6 p.m. free
