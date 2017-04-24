April 29, 2017 - Saturday

Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Hands On 8 p.m. free
Beau Ridge, Ridgeland - BBQ & Blues Open House feat. Chris Gill 3 p.m. free
The Big Muddy, Vicksburg - Leaf River Blues Band 7 p.m. free
Burgers & Blues - Baby Jan & Chalmers Davis 6 p.m. free
Center Stage - R&B Hits feat. Terrell Moses & Krystal Gem 9 p.m. $10 admission $15 reserved seating
Char - Bill Clark 6 p.m. free
Dot Products, Clinton - Dot & Deeply feat. Jillian Edwards 7:30 p.m. $15
Drago’s - Johnny Crocker 6 p.m. free
F. Jones Corner - Big Money Mel & Small Change Wayne 10 p.m. $1; jj Thames & the Violet Revolt midnight $10
Galloway United Methodist Church - MS Chorus Spring Concert: Ancient Wisdom, Timeless Music 7:30 p.m. $20 adults $5 students
Georgia Blue, Madison - Jason Turner 6 p.m. free
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Kevin Ace Robinson 6 p.m. free
Hal & Mal’s - Thomas Jackson 6 p.m. free
Iron Horse Grill - Heather Crosse 9 p.m. free
Kathryn’s - Todd Thompson & the Lucky Hand Blues Band 7 p.m. free
Martin’s - Backup Planet w/ The Heavy Pets 10 p.m. $10 advance $12 door
Next Level Experience - Tre Williams Album Release Party 9 p.m.
Offbeat - Super Powers JXN feat. LV Baby, Cash Prince June, Mac Corleone, Mildred Noor & Yung Jewelz 9 p.m. $10
Pelican Cove - Grosshart & Gaines 2 p.m. free; Shadz of Grey 7 p.m. free
Pop’s Saloon - Nashville South 9 p.m.
Shucker’s - Acoustic Crossroads 3:30 p.m. free; Bonfire Orchestra 8 p.m. $5; Josh Journeay 10 p.m. free
T’Beaux’s, Pocahontas - Zach Day 6 p.m. free
The Manship - Boychoir Bowtie Jazz Brunch feat. The Rafael Semmes Quartet 11 a.m. $65
Underground 119 - Lady L & the River City Blues Band
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.comments powered by Disqus