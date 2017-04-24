April 29, 2017 - Saturday

Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Hands On 8 p.m. free

Beau Ridge, Ridgeland - BBQ & Blues Open House feat. Chris Gill 3 p.m. free

The Big Muddy, Vicksburg - Leaf River Blues Band 7 p.m. free

Burgers & Blues - Baby Jan & Chalmers Davis 6 p.m. free

Center Stage - R&B Hits feat. Terrell Moses & Krystal Gem 9 p.m. $10 admission $15 reserved seating

Char - Bill Clark 6 p.m. free

Dot Products, Clinton - Dot & Deeply feat. Jillian Edwards 7:30 p.m. $15

Drago’s - Johnny Crocker 6 p.m. free

F. Jones Corner - Big Money Mel & Small Change Wayne 10 p.m. $1; jj Thames & the Violet Revolt midnight $10

Galloway United Methodist Church - MS Chorus Spring Concert: Ancient Wisdom, Timeless Music 7:30 p.m. $20 adults $5 students

Georgia Blue, Madison - Jason Turner 6 p.m. free

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Kevin Ace Robinson 6 p.m. free

Hal & Mal’s - Thomas Jackson 6 p.m. free

Iron Horse Grill - Heather Crosse 9 p.m. free

Kathryn’s - Todd Thompson & the Lucky Hand Blues Band 7 p.m. free

Martin’s - Backup Planet w/ The Heavy Pets 10 p.m. $10 advance $12 door

Next Level Experience - Tre Williams Album Release Party 9 p.m.

Offbeat - Super Powers JXN feat. LV Baby, Cash Prince June, Mac Corleone, Mildred Noor & Yung Jewelz 9 p.m. $10

Pelican Cove - Grosshart & Gaines 2 p.m. free; Shadz of Grey 7 p.m. free

Pop’s Saloon - Nashville South 9 p.m.

Shucker’s - Acoustic Crossroads 3:30 p.m. free; Bonfire Orchestra 8 p.m. $5; Josh Journeay 10 p.m. free

T’Beaux’s, Pocahontas - Zach Day 6 p.m. free

The Manship - Boychoir Bowtie Jazz Brunch feat. The Rafael Semmes Quartet 11 a.m. $65

Underground 119 - Lady L & the River City Blues Band