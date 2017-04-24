April 28, 2017 - Friday

Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Rusty Yates Band 8 p.m. free
The Big Muddy, Vicksburg - The Fiddlin' Tim Trio 7 p.m. free
Burgers & Blues - Doug Hurd & Chris Link 6 p.m. free
Char - Ronnie Brown 6 p.m. free
Drago’s - Barry Leach 6 p.m. free
Duling Hall - Mac McAnally 8 p.m. $35 advance $40 door
F. Jones Corner - The Blues Man 10 p.m. $1; Smokestack Lightnin’ midnight $10
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Shaun Patterson 6 p.m. free
Hal & Mal’s - Leo Moreira 6 p.m. free
The Hideaway - Hinder & Nonpoint w/ Nine Shrines 7 p.m. $28 advance $30 door
Iron Horse Grill - Kern Pratt 9 p.m. free
Kathryn’s - Acoustic Crossroads 7 p.m. free
M-Bar - Flirt Friday feat. DJ 901 free
Martin’s - The Weeks Record Release Show w/ The Lonely Biscuits 10 p.m. $18 admission $38 VIP
Pelican Cove - Stace & Cassie 7 p.m. free
Pop’s Saloon - Just Cauz 9 p.m.
Reed Pierce’s - Faze 4 9 p.m. free
Shucker’s - Shayne Weems 5:30 p.m. free; Bonfire Orchestra 8 p.m. $5; Brian Jones 10 p.m. free
T'Beaux’s, Pocahontas - McKinney Williams 6 p.m. free
Underground 119 - Soul & Parliament
WonderLust - Cocktail Party w/ DJ Taboo 8 p.m. $5
