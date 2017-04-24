 April 28, 2017 - Friday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

April 28, 2017 - Friday

By Micah Smith Monday, April 24, 2017 10:37 a.m. CDT
Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Rusty Yates Band 8 p.m. free

The Big Muddy, Vicksburg - The Fiddlin' Tim Trio 7 p.m. free

Burgers & Blues - Doug Hurd & Chris Link 6 p.m. free

Char - Ronnie Brown 6 p.m. free

Drago’s - Barry Leach 6 p.m. free

Duling Hall - Mac McAnally 8 p.m. $35 advance $40 door

F. Jones Corner - The Blues Man 10 p.m. $1; Smokestack Lightnin’ midnight $10

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Shaun Patterson 6 p.m. free

Hal & Mal’s - Leo Moreira 6 p.m. free

The Hideaway - Hinder & Nonpoint w/ Nine Shrines 7 p.m. $28 advance $30 door

Iron Horse Grill - Kern Pratt 9 p.m. free

Kathryn’s - Acoustic Crossroads 7 p.m. free

M-Bar - Flirt Friday feat. DJ 901 free

Martin’s - The Weeks Record Release Show w/ The Lonely Biscuits 10 p.m. $18 admission $38 VIP

Pelican Cove - Stace & Cassie 7 p.m. free

Pop’s Saloon - Just Cauz 9 p.m.

Reed Pierce’s - Faze 4 9 p.m. free

Shucker’s - Shayne Weems 5:30 p.m. free; Bonfire Orchestra 8 p.m. $5; Brian Jones 10 p.m. free

T'Beaux’s, Pocahontas - McKinney Williams 6 p.m. free

Underground 119 - Soul & Parliament

WonderLust - Cocktail Party w/ DJ Taboo 8 p.m. $5

