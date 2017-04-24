April 27, 2017 - Thursday

Burgers & Blues - Alanna Mosley 6 p.m. free
Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
County Seat, Flora - Larry Brewer & Doug Hurd 6 p.m. free
F. Jones Corner - Raul Valinti & the F. Jones Challenge Band 10 p.m. $5
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Jason Turner 6 p.m. free
Georgia Blue, Madison - Jim Tomlinson 6 p.m. free
Hal & Mal’s - D'Lo Trio 6 p.m. free
Hops & Habanas - Bottle Share w/ Sika J 7 p.m. free
Iron Horse Grill - McKinney Williams 6 p.m. free
Kathryn’s - Road Hogs 6:30 p.m. free
Pelican Cove - Ryann Phillips 6 p.m. free
Ridgeland High School - RHS Choir Spring Concert 7 p.m. free
Shucker’s - Barry Leach 7:30 p.m. free
Sylvia’s - Thursday Night Live feat. The Blues Man & Sunshine McGhee 9 p.m. free
Table 100 - Andrew Pates 6 p.m. free
Underground 119 - Legendary Blues Night feat. Jesse Robinson & Friends 5 p.m. free
