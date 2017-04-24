 April 27, 2017 - Thursday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

April 27, 2017 - Thursday

By Micah Smith Monday, April 24, 2017 10:35 a.m. CDT
0

Burgers & Blues - Alanna Mosley 6 p.m. free

Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

County Seat, Flora - Larry Brewer & Doug Hurd 6 p.m. free

F. Jones Corner - Raul Valinti & the F. Jones Challenge Band 10 p.m. $5

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Jason Turner 6 p.m. free

Georgia Blue, Madison - Jim Tomlinson 6 p.m. free

Hal & Mal’s - D'Lo Trio 6 p.m. free

Hops & Habanas - Bottle Share w/ Sika J 7 p.m. free

Iron Horse Grill - McKinney Williams 6 p.m. free

Kathryn’s - Road Hogs 6:30 p.m. free

Pelican Cove - Ryann Phillips 6 p.m. free

Ridgeland High School - RHS Choir Spring Concert 7 p.m. free

Shucker’s - Barry Leach 7:30 p.m. free

Sylvia’s - Thursday Night Live feat. The Blues Man & Sunshine McGhee 9 p.m. free

Table 100 - Andrew Pates 6 p.m. free

Underground 119 - Legendary Blues Night feat. Jesse Robinson & Friends 5 p.m. free

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

comments powered by Disqus

Special Section

Sponsors

Recent Comments

see recent 25 »