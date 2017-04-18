Mississippi Congressmen Decline Forum Invites

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi congressional delegation will not attend public forums set up by constituents in Northeast Mississippi.

The Daily Journal reports that citizens organized forums in Oxford and Starkville during the two weeks of congressional recess and sent out invites. The organizers are called Indivisible Golden Triangle and bill themselves as a resistance movement against President Donald Trump.

Staff members for U.S. senators Roger Wicker and Thad Cochran, both Republicans, say neither will attend.

Rep. Gregg Harper, a Republican representing Starkville, says he prefers town halls conducted by phone. He believes the upcoming Starkville event is operated by Democratic protesters to score points.

A spokesperson for Rep. Trent Kelly, a Republican who represents Oxford, told the daily Journal Kelly will not attend. He will attend other public events during recess.