April 26, 2017 - Wednesday

Alumni House - Pearl Jamz 5:30 p.m. free

Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

Drago's - Johnny Barranco 5:30 p.m. free

Duling Hall - Turkuaz w/ Organ Freeman 7:30 p.m. $15 advance $20 door

Fitzgerald's - Chris Gill & Jesse Robinson 7:30 p.m. free

Johnny T's - Akami Graham 5 p.m. free

Kathryn's - Larry Brewer & Doug Hurd 6:30 p.m. free

Pelican Cove - Ronnie Brown 6 p.m. free

Shucker's - Sofa Kings 7:30 p.m. free

Table 100 - Andy Henderson 6 p.m. free

