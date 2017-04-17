April 26, 2017 - Wednesday

Alumni House - Pearl Jamz 5:30 p.m. free
Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
Drago's - Johnny Barranco 5:30 p.m. free
Duling Hall - Turkuaz w/ Organ Freeman 7:30 p.m. $15 advance $20 door
Fitzgerald's - Chris Gill & Jesse Robinson 7:30 p.m. free
Johnny T's - Akami Graham 5 p.m. free
Kathryn's - Larry Brewer & Doug Hurd 6:30 p.m. free
Pelican Cove - Ronnie Brown 6 p.m. free
Shucker's - Sofa Kings 7:30 p.m. free
Table 100 - Andy Henderson 6 p.m. free
