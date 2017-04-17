April 25, 2017 - Tuesday

Bonny Blair's - Don & Sonny 7 p.m. free
Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
Drago's - Johnny Barranco 5:30 p.m. free
Fitzgerald's - Doug Hurd 7:30 p.m. free
Millsaps College - Russell Welch Hot Quartet 7 p.m. $10 admission $5 students
Kathryn's - Andrew Pates 6:30 p.m. free
Last Call - Top-Shelf Tuesdays feat. DJ Spoon 9 p.m.
St. Philip's Episcopal Church - Jackson Choral Society's Spring Concert 7:30 p.m. $10 admission $8 students
Table 100 - Chalmers Davis 6 p.m.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.comments powered by Disqus