 April 25, 2017 - Tuesday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

April 25, 2017 - Tuesday

Monday, April 17, 2017
Bonny Blair's - Don & Sonny 7 p.m. free

Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

Drago's - Johnny Barranco 5:30 p.m. free

Fitzgerald's - Doug Hurd 7:30 p.m. free

Millsaps College - Russell Welch Hot Quartet 7 p.m. $10 admission $5 students

Kathryn's - Andrew Pates 6:30 p.m. free

Last Call - Top-Shelf Tuesdays feat. DJ Spoon 9 p.m.

St. Philip's Episcopal Church - Jackson Choral Society's Spring Concert 7:30 p.m. $10 admission $8 students

Table 100 - Chalmers Davis 6 p.m.

