April 23, 2017 - Sunday

Burgers & Blues - Jesse Smith 4 p.m. free
Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
Jackson State University - “From Mozart to Motown” 6 p.m. free
Kathryn's - Sid Thompson & DoubleShotz 6 p.m. free
Pelican Cove - Andrew Pates noon free; Larry Brewer & Doug Hurd 5 p.m. free
Shucker's - Acoustic Crossroads 3:30 p.m. free
Table 100 - Dan Michael Colbert 6 p.m. free
The Reclaimed Miles - Sassy and Brassy feat. MS Symphony Orchestra Brass Quintet 7:30 p.m. free
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.comments powered by Disqus