 April 23, 2017 - Sunday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

April 23, 2017 - Sunday

By Micah Smith Monday, April 17, 2017 12:35 p.m. CDT
0

Burgers & Blues - Jesse Smith 4 p.m. free

Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

Jackson State University - “From Mozart to Motown” 6 p.m. free

Kathryn's - Sid Thompson & DoubleShotz 6 p.m. free

Pelican Cove - Andrew Pates noon free; Larry Brewer & Doug Hurd 5 p.m. free

Shucker's - Acoustic Crossroads 3:30 p.m. free

Table 100 - Dan Michael Colbert 6 p.m. free

The Reclaimed Miles - Sassy and Brassy feat. MS Symphony Orchestra Brass Quintet 7:30 p.m. free

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

comments powered by Disqus

Special Section

Sponsors

Recent Comments

see recent 25 »