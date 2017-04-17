April 22, 2017 - Saturday

Bonny Blair's - Papa Daryl 7 p.m. free
Burgers & Blues - Luckenbach 6 p.m. free
Cathead Distillery - Charlie Mars 8 p.m. $15 advance $20 door
Char - Bill Clark 6 p.m. free
Drago's - Hunter Gibson 6 p.m. free
Duling Hall - Ray Wylie Hubbard 9 p.m. $15 advance $20 door
Georgia Blue, Madison - Brandon Greer 6 p.m. free
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Mike & Skip 6 p.m. free
Iron Horse Grill - Nellie Mack Project 9 p.m. free
Kathryn's - Xtremez 7 p.m. free
Kemistry - DJ Shiftee w/ DJ Cadillac, TVBOO & Rob Roy 9 p.m. $10
Martin's - Objekt 12 10 p.m.
MS Coliseum - R. Kelly 8 p.m. $65-$79
Offbeat - Amped & Wired: Live from Midtown feat. Coke Bumaye, Empty Atlas, & Clouds & Crayons 7 p.m. $10
Pelican Cove - Jonathan Alexander & Josh Journeay 2 p.m. free; Sofa Kings 7 p.m. free
Pop's Saloon - Chase Tyler Band 9 p.m.
Reed Pierce's, Byram - Aaron Coker Band 9 p.m. Free
Shucker's - Andrew Pates 3:30 p.m. free; Snazz 8 p.m. $5; Jason Turner 10 p.m. free
Thalia Mara Hall - MS Opera’s “Rigoletto” 7:30 p.m. $35-$65
Underground 119 - The Good Paper of the Reverend Robert Mortimer
Vicksburg Convention Center - Alcorn State University Jazz Festival 9 a.m. free
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.comments powered by Disqus