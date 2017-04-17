April 22, 2017 - Saturday

Bonny Blair's - Papa Daryl 7 p.m. free

Burgers & Blues - Luckenbach 6 p.m. free

Cathead Distillery - Charlie Mars 8 p.m. $15 advance $20 door

Char - Bill Clark 6 p.m. free

Drago's - Hunter Gibson 6 p.m. free

Duling Hall - Ray Wylie Hubbard 9 p.m. $15 advance $20 door

Georgia Blue, Madison - Brandon Greer 6 p.m. free

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Mike & Skip 6 p.m. free

Iron Horse Grill - Nellie Mack Project 9 p.m. free

Kathryn's - Xtremez 7 p.m. free

Kemistry - DJ Shiftee w/ DJ Cadillac, TVBOO & Rob Roy 9 p.m. $10

Martin's - Objekt 12 10 p.m.

MS Coliseum - R. Kelly 8 p.m. $65-$79

Offbeat - Amped & Wired: Live from Midtown feat. Coke Bumaye, Empty Atlas, & Clouds & Crayons 7 p.m. $10

Pelican Cove - Jonathan Alexander & Josh Journeay 2 p.m. free; Sofa Kings 7 p.m. free

Pop's Saloon - Chase Tyler Band 9 p.m.

Reed Pierce's, Byram - Aaron Coker Band 9 p.m. Free

Shucker's - Andrew Pates 3:30 p.m. free; Snazz 8 p.m. $5; Jason Turner 10 p.m. free

Thalia Mara Hall - MS Opera’s “Rigoletto” 7:30 p.m. $35-$65

Underground 119 - The Good Paper of the Reverend Robert Mortimer

Vicksburg Convention Center - Alcorn State University Jazz Festival 9 a.m. free