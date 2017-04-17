 April 21, 2017 - Friday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Hunter & the Gators 8 p.m. free

Bonny Blair's, Brandon - Steele Heart 7 p.m. free

Burgers & Blues - Acoustic Crossroads 6 p.m. free

Capitol Grill - Ron Etheridge Album Release Party 9:30 p.m. $10

Cerami's - Linda Blackwell & James Bailey 6:30 p.m. free

Char - Ronnie Brown 6 p.m. free

Drago's - Joseph LaSalla 6 p.m. free

Fenian's - Risko Danza Live Recording 10 p.m. free

Fitzgerald's - Ronnie McGee, Roberto Moreira & TJ Hall 7:30 p.m. free

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Andy Tanas 6 p.m. free

Georgia Blue, Madison - Shaun Patterson 6 p.m. free

Iron Horse Grill - 19th Street Red 9 p.m. free

ISH Grill & Bar - Upscale Friday feat. Karen Brown, Clinton Baber II & DJ Finesse 7 p.m.

Kathryn's - Faze 4 7 p.m. free

M-Bar - Flirt Friday feat. DJ 901 free

Martin's - FLVSH BVNG Art & Music Showcase Vol. 4 feat. Boogie T., TVBOO, DJ Uri & Phulti 10 p.m. $10 advance $15 door

Offbeat - Amped & Wired: Live from Midtown feat. Alex Fraser & the Vagrant Family Band, Antwone Perkins & 7even:Thirty 6 p.m. $10

Old Capitol Inn - Andrew Pates 6 p.m. free

Pelican Cove - Jason Turner Band 7 p.m. free

Pop's Saloon - Outlaw Radio 9 p.m.

Shucker's - Crocker & Reynolds 5:30 p.m. free; Snazz 8 p.m. $5; Jonathan Alexander 10 p.m. free

T'Beaux's, Pocahontas - Music by the Mound feat. Ben Dew 6 p.m. free

Underground 119 - KP & Denise

WonderLust - Cocktail Party feat. DJ Taboo 8 p.m. $5

