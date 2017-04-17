April 20, 2017 - Thursday

Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.
Bonny Blair's - Mike & Skip 7 p.m. free
Burgers & Blues - Shaun Patterson 6 p.m. free
Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
Drago's - Johnny Barranco 5:30 p.m. free
F. Jones Corner - Raul Valinti & the F. Jones Challenge Band 10 p.m. $5
Fenian's - Becca Rose 9 p.m. free
Fitzgerald's - Johnny Crocker 5:30 p.m. free; Barry Leach 9 p.m. free
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Jonathan Alexander 6 p.m. free
Georgia Blue, Madison - Zach Bridges 6 p.m. free
Iron Horse Grill - John Causey 6 p.m. free
Kathryn's - Greenfish 6:30 p.m. free
Lakeshore Park, Brandon - Sunset Concert Series feat. Travelin' Jane Duo 6 p.m. $5 per vehicle, $1 for walk-in
MS Museum of Art - High Note Jam feat. Empty Atlas 6 p.m. free
Old Capitol Inn - Chris Gill 6 p.m. free
Pelican Cove - Robert King 6 p.m. free
Shucker's - Acoustic Crossroads 7:30 p.m. free
Sombra, Flowood - Joe Carroll 6 p.m. free
St. Philip's Episcopal Church - Extravoixganza! Opera & Cabaret 6:30 p.m. free
Sylvia's - Thursday Night Live feat. The Blues Man & Sunshine McGhee 9 p.m. free
Table 100 - Andrew Pates 6 p.m. free
Underground 119 - Legendary Blues Night feat. Jesse Robinson & Friends 5 p.m. free
