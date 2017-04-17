 April 20, 2017 - Thursday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

April 20, 2017 - Thursday

By Micah Smith Monday, April 17, 2017 12:23 p.m. CDT
0

Bonny Blair's - Mike & Skip 7 p.m. free

Burgers & Blues - Shaun Patterson 6 p.m. free

Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

Drago's - Johnny Barranco 5:30 p.m. free

F. Jones Corner - Raul Valinti & the F. Jones Challenge Band 10 p.m. $5

Fenian's - Becca Rose 9 p.m. free

Fitzgerald's - Johnny Crocker 5:30 p.m. free; Barry Leach 9 p.m. free

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Jonathan Alexander 6 p.m. free

Georgia Blue, Madison - Zach Bridges 6 p.m. free

Iron Horse Grill - John Causey 6 p.m. free

Kathryn's - Greenfish 6:30 p.m. free

Lakeshore Park, Brandon - Sunset Concert Series feat. Travelin' Jane Duo 6 p.m. $5 per vehicle, $1 for walk-in

MS Museum of Art - High Note Jam feat. Empty Atlas 6 p.m. free

Old Capitol Inn - Chris Gill 6 p.m. free

Pelican Cove - Robert King 6 p.m. free

Shucker's - Acoustic Crossroads 7:30 p.m. free

Sombra, Flowood - Joe Carroll 6 p.m. free

St. Philip's Episcopal Church - Extravoixganza! Opera & Cabaret 6:30 p.m. free

Sylvia's - Thursday Night Live feat. The Blues Man & Sunshine McGhee 9 p.m. free

Table 100 - Andrew Pates 6 p.m. free

Underground 119 - Legendary Blues Night feat. Jesse Robinson & Friends 5 p.m. free

